On Self Care Day 2025, Get Started On These Skincare Habits That Easily Fit Into Your Busy 9-to-9 Life

Between deadlines, doomscrolling, the rain, and office lighting that makes you look like you haven't slept in a week, taking care of your skin seems like one more thing on your never-ending to-do list. But what if we told you that skincare doesn’t have to feel like an IIT entrance exam? That it could actually be gentle and still effective?
This International Self-Care Day, Malini Adapureddy, founder of Deconstruct Skincare recommends simple habits for daily self-care.
1. Don’t Skip Cleansing
You didn’t do cardio today. And you skipped breakfast. But please don’t skip washing your face. Between oily commutes, makeup and the Mumbai humidity that slaps you every time you step out, your skin is basically a magnet for grime. Wash it twice a day (no excuses) BUT ditch the “foams that sting like your ex’s last message.” You don’t need squeaky clean. You need soft, safe, gentle.
2. Hydration Is For Everyone
So many of us think: “I’ve got oily skin, I don’t need moisturiser.” Wrong. Your skin doesn’t care about your assumptions. If you work in air-conditioning, Netflix till 2 am, or live in a city where winter means dry patches that look like geography maps, you need hydration. A basic hydrating serum + a no-fuss moisturiser = skin that feels like it slept for 8 hours even if you didn’t.
Remember: You drink water. Your skin should too.
3. SPF Indoors? Yes
“You’re not even stepping out!” says every Indian parent ever when we buy sunscreen. But your balcony chai counts. The laptop rays hitting your face while watching Shark Tank too. UV is the unwanted guest that shows up even when you're indoors. So please, wear sunscreen daily. And don’t forget your lips. A good lipscreen (lip balm with SPF) is a power move: it hydrates, protects, and helps fix lip discolouration.
4. Use Active Ingredients Only When Needed
Not every pimple deserves a war plan. Not every Instagram reel about niacinamide and retinol needs to be followed like it’s gospel.
Malini says it best: More strength ≠ more results. What matters is balance. A good formulation, and the ability to STOP using something if your skin starts to itch, sting, or act like a drama queen.
Stick to the basics: Cleanse, moisturise, protect. Add actives only when you truly need them. Not because your favourite influencer posted a “skincare empties” haul.
5. Less Is More
We’ve entered the era of slow beauty. Minimalist routines that work. The new hotness is actually chillness. You don’t need a vanity full of tubes and jars. You need 4 things that work hard without irritating your face:
- A gentle facewash
- A hydrating serum or moisturiser
- A solid sunscreen
- A lip balm that does more than just shine
The Self-Care Secret Nobody Tells You
Self-care doesn’t always look like candles, spa music, or Korean sheet masks. Sometimes, it’s just showing up for yourself with the basics. Washing your face. Drinking water. Logging off Instagram when your eyes burn. Malini Adapureddy calls it the “Highly Effective Yet Gentle” approach. This International Self-Care Day, don’t fall for gimmicks. Fall for routines that respect your skin and your time.
