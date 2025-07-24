ETV Bharat / lifestyle

On Self Care Day 2025, Get Started On These Skincare Habits That Easily Fit Into Your Busy 9-to-9 Life

Between deadlines, doomscrolling, the rain, and office lighting that makes you look like you haven't slept in a week, taking care of your skin seems like one more thing on your never-ending to-do list. But what if we told you that skincare doesn’t have to feel like an IIT entrance exam? That it could actually be gentle and still effective?

This International Self-Care Day, Malini Adapureddy, founder of Deconstruct Skincare recommends simple habits for daily self-care.

1. Don’t Skip Cleansing

You didn’t do cardio today. And you skipped breakfast. But please don’t skip washing your face. Between oily commutes, makeup and the Mumbai humidity that slaps you every time you step out, your skin is basically a magnet for grime. Wash it twice a day (no excuses) BUT ditch the “foams that sting like your ex’s last message.” You don’t need squeaky clean. You need soft, safe, gentle.

2. Hydration Is For Everyone

So many of us think: “I’ve got oily skin, I don’t need moisturiser.” Wrong. Your skin doesn’t care about your assumptions. If you work in air-conditioning, Netflix till 2 am, or live in a city where winter means dry patches that look like geography maps, you need hydration. A basic hydrating serum + a no-fuss moisturiser = skin that feels like it slept for 8 hours even if you didn’t.

Remember: You drink water. Your skin should too.

3. SPF Indoors? Yes

“You’re not even stepping out!” says every Indian parent ever when we buy sunscreen. But your balcony chai counts. The laptop rays hitting your face while watching Shark Tank too. UV is the unwanted guest that shows up even when you're indoors. So please, wear sunscreen daily. And don’t forget your lips. A good lipscreen (lip balm with SPF) is a power move: it hydrates, protects, and helps fix lip discolouration.