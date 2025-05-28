5 Skin Longevity Treatments That Celebrities Vouch For

Glowing skin is a dream, not just for women but for men as well. While most of us believe in home remedies and facial masks that come from our grand mamma's wisdom, one can not ignore but belive in how science has progressed and helps individuals get flawless skin with several treatments. While the apprehension of something may go wrong is always there, experts confirm that these treatments are fairly safe. In the past, several celebrities have also confirmed about their experiments with different skin treatments that have worked for them.

Dr Rickson Pereira, Consultant Dermatologist & Head, Dr Rickson’s Dermatherapie Clinic, Mumbai and Medical Director and Consultant Dermatologist, Zennara Clinic, Hyderabad says that instead of quick fixes, people are choosing options that help the skin stay fresh, firm, and natural-looking. Whether you are heading to a beach or just want to feel more confident in the sun, here are five expert-recommended treatments that are making wave this season.

LED Light Therapy

(Representational Image) (Getty Images)

You can't escape sun exposure in summer but recovery is possible with LED Light Therapy. Dr Pereira says this therapy helps boost collagen, and calm the infammation. "It speeds up skin repair and reduces fine lines. It improves elasticity," says the dermatologist. The procedure is no invasive and painless and often used as a quick lunchtime treatment.

Microneedling with Serums

(Representational Image) (Getty Image)

Microneedling is not new, but combining it with targeted serums, like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or growth factors is where the magic happens. This combination helps refine pores, improve tone, and support your skin barrier over time. "The micro-channels created during the treatment allow deeper penetration of actives, making results more noticeable and long-lasting," says the skin expert.

Hybrid Laser Treatment

(Representational Image) (Getty Images)

In the last few years, laser facials have become popular as modern skincare treatment. New-gen platforms like Alma Hybrid are becoming popular among dermatologists. Using a combination of ablative and non-ablative wavelengths with erbium glass lasers to target deep and superficial skin layers is what is aimed with this treatment. This happens in one session. The results are collagen boost, skin tightening, and tone correction without the expected downtime. According to Dr Pereira, hybrid laser treatment is perfect for anyone who wants to future-proof their skin and maintain a healthy glow, season after season.

Preventive Botox and Fillers

(Representational Image) (Getty Images)

We all know about it, since celebrities have left no stone unturned to make this skin treatment popular among masses. In the last few years, more people are turning to ‘prejuvenation,’ using injectables not just to treat, but to prevent signs of aging. Dr Pereira says, "tiny doses of Botox help relax overactive muscles before wrinkles set in, while subtle fillers restore volume without drastically changing your features. The key here is subtlety and regular maintenance for natural-looking results."

Skin Barrier Repair Facials

(Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Not only summer, but any time of the season can take a toll on your skin, especially with heat, sweat, and pollution. They harm the skin's protective barrier and that's where barrier-boosting facials help. The facials are done using ceramides, peptides, and calming ingredients, which tender the skin. These treatments help soothe inflammation, lock in hydration, and create a smooth base for everything else — whether it’s sunscreen, makeup, or nothing at all.