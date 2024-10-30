ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali Glow-Up: Easy-To-Follow Tips For Brighter Skin

From regular exfoliating to eating healthy meal and taking that much-needed beauty sleep, here's what you need to do for a healthy and glowing skin

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt (Instagram)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

With Diwali just around the corner, many of us are looking for ways to enhance our skin's radiance and achieve that festive glow. A little preparation goes a long way in brightening your complexion, allowing you to shine during the celebrations. Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, a naturopathy doctor and nutritionist breaks down some simple yet effective tips with ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team to help you have a luminous, healthy glow just in time for the festivities. Get ready to put your best face forward this Diwali!

Exfoliate Regularly:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

One of the most important steps of skincare is to exfoliate regularly. Exfoliating removes dead skin cells and promotes cell renewal. It promotes brighter and smoother skin. Use a gentle exfoliant twice a week or make a natural scrub with rice flour and honey or coconut oil, coffee powder, and sugar to enhance your skin’s natural glow.

Hydrate from the inside and out:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

It can't be emphasized more that drinking enough water is essential for healthy and glowing skin. Hydration is key to a radiant complexion. Along with drinking plenty of water, try adding coconut water or lemon-infused water to flush out toxins. Use a hydrating serum or moisturizer daily to keep your skin plump and glowing.

DIY brightening face masks:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
For a quick glow boost, try a homemade face mask with ingredients like turmeric, honey, and yogurt. Turmeric has natural brightening properties, while honey and yogurt moisturize and soothe, making your skin soft and luminous.

Get adequate beauty sleep:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
A good night’s sleep allows your skin to repair and renew itself. Try to get 7–8 hours of restful sleep each night and avoid late nights leading up to Diwali to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

Vitamin C serum for an extra glow:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
Vitamin C is known for its skin-brightening benefits. Use a vitamin C serum every morning to help reduce dullness, even out your skin tone, and give a radiant, festive-ready complexion.

Eat skin-boosting foods:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
Diet plays a huge role in skin health. Include fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants like oranges, papaya, and carrots. These nutrients promote a natural glow and fight against dullness.

Avoid harsh chemicals and products:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
To maintain your skin’s glow, stick to gentle, natural skincare products. Avoid heavy products or harsh chemicals that can cause dryness or irritation.

