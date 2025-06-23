Two Rising Maestros Soumitra Thakur and Pratik Shrivastava Will Do A Sitar-Sarod Jugalbandi

There is a particular pleasure in conversation when one mind engages another in spontaneity, subtlety, and grace. In Indian classical music, a jugalbandi is just that: a dialogue between two instruments, two artistes, two schools of thought. Neither is subordinate to the other. The sitar does not accompany the sarod; the sarod does not shadow the sitar. Instead, they listen, respond, tease and echo like seasoned friends in a lively debate, or poets exchanging verses beneath the glow of twilight.

On June 27, 2025, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, invites music lovers to one such conversation: “Jugalbandi: A Duet of Sitar and Sarod.” an evening where melody and rhythm find their most eloquent expression. Held at the Experimental Theatre at 6:30 pm, the performance will feature two rising maestros Soumitra Thakur on the sitar and Pratik Shrivastava on the sarod.

Soumitra Thakur, whose sitar bears the lyrical influence of the Bishnupur gharana, plays as if each note were sung. Trained under the watchful eyes of his uncle, Prashanta Thakur, and later by stalwarts such as Ustad Rashid Khan and Pandit Kushal Das, Thakur's music speaks with both precision and poetry. He is an ‘A-grade’ artiste of All India Radio, a recipient of the NCPA-Citi scholarship, and a familiar presence on the stages of India and abroad.

Pratik Shrivastava, heir to a sarod legacy, received his earliest lessons from his grandfather and uncle. His musical education was further enriched under the mentorship of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty and Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar. Shrivastava brings a blend of traditional rigour and contemporary sensibility, honouring lineage while also navigating uncharted melodic currents. Together, Thakur and Shrivastava have performed as a duo across various festivals, and in each concert, they have shown what a true jugalbandi can be: not a contest, but a conversation with flow. Their raga explorations and improvisational passages unfold with a sense of mutual discovery, as if each is drawing the other into deeper and more daring musical terrains.

This performance is part of the NCPA’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating the vitality of Indian classical music. Come for the intricacies of raga, stay for the exhilaration of tala, and leave with the memory of two stringed instruments conversing in harmony.

Jugalbandi: A Duet of Sitar & Sarod

When: June 27, 2025; 6:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai, Nariman Point