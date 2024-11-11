Singles Day 2024: A Guide To Treating Yourself Like The Legend You Are

Singles Day is a holiday that started in China but has now gone international. November 11 (Double 11) has become a day to bask in the glories of being unapologetically, fabulously single. It all began in 1993, when students chose this as “anti-Valentine’s Day” in China. The date 11.11 was selected because of its symbolism and people were encouraged to celebrate their single relationship status. Singles Day is for everyone who’s decided that the most important relationship is with the person in the mirror.
The Art Of Being Alone
There’s a trick to being alone and loving it. It’s an art knowing how to spend time with yourself without feeling like you’re some sad character from a rom-com, sitting on the floor with a tub of ice cream (a la Bridget Jones). Let’s set the record straight: being single is not some trial period before you find your “real” life partner. No, rather being single is a power move. It’s the ultimate freedom. You have the remote control, the playlist and the weekend itinerary all to yourself.
When you learn to master the art of enjoying your own company, the possibilities are endless. You don’t have to negotiate on dinner plans, check in with anyone, or explain why you’re wearing pajamas at noon. You are your own party!
Creative Ways To Celebrate Singles Day
Turn Singles Day 2024 into a one-person celebration of epic proportions. Here are some top-notch ways to treat yourself:
1. The Solo Travel Experience
Travelling alone is like turning the volume up on every experience. It’s you, your playlist and the open road, or maybe a cozy train compartment with a mysterious stranger you won’t talk to but will immediately assign a backstory.
Tips For The Solo Traveller:
- Start with solo-friendly destinations, where people-watching and exploring feel like natural solo activities.
- Part of the fun is getting lost. Always keep a map or a phone handy, and don’t be afraid to wander. You’d be surprised by how liberating it is to eat a momos on the steps of a small temple in Darjeeling or sip coffee on a hilltop in Coorg.
2. The Self-Date Night
Why wait for a dinner invitation when you can be your own best date? Dress up, make a reservation at that fancy restaurant, and relish the looks of admiration from the couples around you.
Tips For Nailing A Self-Date:
- No texting or scrolling allowed. Bring a book you’re eager to read, or just sit back and people-watch. Order a tasting menu or the chef’s special, it’s a good way to experience something new and luxurious.
- Wear something that makes you feel like a million bucks. The best part of a solo date is that the dress code is whatever you say it is, whether it’s heels or your comfiest slippers.
3. DIY Spa Day
Forget waiting in line at a crowded spa. Transform your home into a wellness sanctuary and soak in that self-care glow.
Tips For An At-Home Spa Day:
- Light some candles, turn on relaxing music, and throw on a luxurious robe. Create a playlist of calming tunes or even try out a guided meditation session.
- Go all out with the beauty treatments. From DIY face masks made with honey and avocado to a full-body scrub, treat every inch of yourself to some TLC.
4. Splurge on a “Just Because” Gift
This Singles Day, why not buy yourself that item you’ve been eyeing for months? Be it a piece of jewellery, a high-quality gadget, or even a ridiculous collectible, consider it a reward for all the amazing things you’ve done lately.
Self-Gifting Tips:
- If you’ve been eyeing something special, now’s the time to splurge. You don’t need to justify it to anyone.
- Try to buy something that will remind you of this moment: a leather-bound journal, a designer piece, or a plant that will grow with you.
5. Do A Movie Marathon
Why not go full-on couch potato and indulge in a marathon of your favourite films? The only requirement is a never-ending stream of snacks and a cozy blanket fort.
Movie Marathon Essentials:
- Curate the ultimate snack spread. Think gourmet popcorn, fancy chocolates and a few savoury treats. Movie night calories don’t count.
- Go with a theme: romantic comedies, classic musicals, or a deep dive into cult classics. No interruptions, no critiques, just you and your curated selection.
6. Rediscover Your Own City
Sometimes, a change of scenery is all you need. Plan a solo day trip to explore a local museum, nature trail, or cafe you’ve been wanting to visit.
Day Trip Tips:
- Map out a few stops, but leave room for surprises. You never know when you’ll stumble upon a hidden gem.
- Document your solo adventure. Writing down your thoughts can make the experience more memorable and meaningful.
Whether you’re traveling the world or treating yourself to a night in, remember: you’re not waiting for someone else to make you feel special. You’re doing just fine on your own.