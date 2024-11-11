ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Singles Day 2024: A Guide To Treating Yourself Like The Legend You Are

Singles Day is a holiday that started in China but has now gone international. November 11 (Double 11) has become a day to bask in the glories of being unapologetically, fabulously single. It all began in 1993, when students chose this as “anti-Valentine’s Day” in China. The date 11.11 was selected because of its symbolism and people were encouraged to celebrate their single relationship status. Singles Day is for everyone who’s decided that the most important relationship is with the person in the mirror.

The Art Of Being Alone

There’s a trick to being alone and loving it. It’s an art knowing how to spend time with yourself without feeling like you’re some sad character from a rom-com, sitting on the floor with a tub of ice cream (a la Bridget Jones). Let’s set the record straight: being single is not some trial period before you find your “real” life partner. No, rather being single is a power move. It’s the ultimate freedom. You have the remote control, the playlist and the weekend itinerary all to yourself.

When you learn to master the art of enjoying your own company, the possibilities are endless. You don’t have to negotiate on dinner plans, check in with anyone, or explain why you’re wearing pajamas at noon. You are your own party!

Creative Ways To Celebrate Singles Day

Turn Singles Day 2024 into a one-person celebration of epic proportions. Here are some top-notch ways to treat yourself:

1. The Solo Travel Experience

Travelling solo is a liberating experience (Freepik)

Travelling alone is like turning the volume up on every experience. It’s you, your playlist and the open road, or maybe a cozy train compartment with a mysterious stranger you won’t talk to but will immediately assign a backstory.

Tips For The Solo Traveller:

Start with solo-friendly destinations, where people-watching and exploring feel like natural solo activities.

Part of the fun is getting lost. Always keep a map or a phone handy, and don’t be afraid to wander. You’d be surprised by how liberating it is to eat a momos on the steps of a small temple in Darjeeling or sip coffee on a hilltop in Coorg.

2. The Self-Date Night