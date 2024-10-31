Swanand Kirkire On Writing Meaningful Lyrics, Working With Rajkumar Hirani, And His Filmmaking Dream

Swanand Kirkire, the multi-talented lyricist and artist, has carved his niche in Indian cinema with his evocative storytelling through lyrics, and collaborations that have shaped the emotional heart of films. Known for his sensible and relatable lyrics weaved into different stories, Kirkire's music celebrates both the simplicity and depth of human experiences. When mentioning Kirkire, one can't miss but think of a few of his iconic songs like Bavra Mann from Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish, Tu Kisi Rail Si from Masaan, Chiraiya from Satyamev Jayate, and inspiring Aal Izz Well of 3 Idiots. Recently, Kirkire collaborated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. We caught up with Kirkire to talk about the association, his music, the impact of creative collaborations, balancing the creativity and commercial needs of a film, and his long-standing association with Rajkumar Hirani.

"When people from the industry get together and talk about cinema through this platform, it helps people connect and understand the nitty-gritty of the short film format and build meaningful connections within the film community," begins the singer.

Long-lasting collaborations

As we move forward with the interview, we know that the musician has once again collaborated with one of India's best directors Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. Some of the most iconic songs of Hirani's films have been credited to Kirkire's voice including the iconic Aal Izz Well, Chaar Kadam, Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu, Tharki Chokro, and Pal Pal Har Pal, among many others. "Raju (Hirani) is a great filmmaker and I have worked with him in many films. He’s a hard taskmaster; he is very loyal to his films and does everything to get them right. He is the only person I have met in my life who is constantly at it and wants to improve his art all the time. There is a lot to learn from Rajkumar Hirani for each one of us and I love working with him and I hope I keep working with him," expresses the musician.

Taking inspiration from the best

When asked about his influences, Kirkire reveals a deep appreciation for writers and filmmakers who view storytelling as an exploration of life’s subtle truths. “Gulzar sahab is one big influence on me,” he says, also acknowledging his close friend, Piyush Mishra, as an inspiration in his journey as a lyricist. He also mentions Charlie Chaplin as his overall inspiration for his ability to "entertain, critique, and reflect society."

Swanand Kirkire with Gulzar (Instagram)

In a cinema which is ever-evolving in terms of content, competition and platforms, balancing creativity with the makers' commercial aspirations can challenge the creative liberty of an artist. However, for Kirkire, it is about balancing both. He says it is a part and parcel of the game. "You cannot say that I want to write on my own and then you take everything. Films’ songs are made for a particular story, for a particular director, or for a particular character in the director’s vision. So you have to follow that, you can’t write songs for films in isolation," he explains. He further adds, "When it comes to independent music you can write the songs you want to write and present them. But in cinema, songs have a particular reason, a purpose, so you need it constantly – the feedback, the briefing, everything."

Big dream with many stories to direct

Having achieved grand success as a musician with his niche audience, Kirkire now has a dream of becoming a director. "I have some stories, and I’m presenting them to producers and actors. Hopefully soon something will come up, and till that time I am enjoying writing my lyrics and writing scripts and acting and singing songs,” he shares. For Kirkire, direction will be a natural extension of his storytelling sensibilities that celebrate the resilience and spirit of everyday individuals. He says having similar sensibilities would allow him to shape the narrative in a way that is closer to his vision. "It will be reflected in my cinema because that’s what my sensibility is. Entertainment should be entertainment with a cause. I’m not saying I’ll make boring films – I want to make good musicals, I want to make films that have different entertaining elements but I don’t believe that entertainment is only done through non-serious topics. Serious topics can also be addressed with a lot of entertainment and a lot of aesthetics, so yes, I’ll try to continue that always."

Reflecting on his journey so far, the musician feels content with the creative achievements paired with personal growth. "Things are constantly changing for me! I have become more aware of our times, what is happening around us and how to reflect that in my art. I have learned that art should always mirror the society you’re living in. So yes, I’m closer to that, and it’s a constant process of evolution and I’m trying my best," says the singer as we sign off.