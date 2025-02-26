Singapore Is One Of The Safest Destinations For Women, Check Out Our Girls' Travel Guide

Singapore is calling. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, this island nation is smashing its all-time international arrivals record in 2025. And guess who’s playing a starring role in this travel blockbuster? India.

Indian tourists are flocking to Singapore like aunties to a wedding buffet, with visitor numbers expected to soar from 1.11 million in 2019 to a record-breaking 1.25 million in 2025. So, if you haven’t booked your flight yet, consider this your cosmic sign from the universe. Even British rockstars Coldplay chose Singapore's to film the music video of their latest single Man In The Moon.

For girls concerned about safety, Singapore is basically the Marie Kondo of cities. Singapore ranks as one of the best places for women to travel alone. There’s CCTV everywhere, street harassment is virtually nonexistent, and laws are so strict that even littering is a crime. You can walk around at 3 am without feeling like you’re starring in a horror movie.

The public transport is so efficient, you won’t have to deal with the great Indian tradition of “Bhaiyya, meter se chalao” debates. Hop on the MRT subway, grab a cab or rent an e-scooter if you’re feeling adventurous. Either way, it’s a stress-free experience.

With 16 million international arrivals expected in 2025, it’s clear that the world agrees. Singapore is so clean and organized, you’ll wonder if you accidentally walked onto a sci-fi movie set where people actually follow rules.

Here's where to go in Singapore on your next girls’ trip.

1. Orchard Road For The Ultimate Retail Therapy

Shopping at Orchard Road is the only workout you need. From high-end fashion at ION Orchard to budget-friendly finds at Far East Plaza, this place is the holy grail for every Indian woman who lives by the motto: “Why save money when you can spend it on the 53rd pair of shoes?”

2. Sentosa Island For Beach Bumming, Adventure, and Instagram Glory

Whether you want to relax on Palawan Beach, conquer Universal Studios, or scream your lungs out at AJ Hackett’s giant swing, Sentosa is the place. Don’t forget the SkyHelix Sentosa, an open-air panoramic ride that lets you hover 79 meters above sea level. If you don’t have a dramatic wind-swept selfie, did you even go on vacation?

3. Little India For Ghar Ka Khana

Let’s be real—within 48 hours, we start craving home food. Enter Little India, where you can indulge in buttery naan, spicy Chettinad chicken, and steaming filter coffee at Komala Vilas or The Banana Leaf Apolo.

Fun fact: This is also the best place to pick up silk saris, chunky gold jewellery, and masalas to impress your mom when you get back.

4. Marina Bay Sands For The Luxe Life We All Deserve

Want to pretend you’re in a Bollywood movie? Head to Marina Bay Sands, where you can float in an infinity pool that feels like it’s suspended in the sky. Even if you’re not staying there, the views from the Sands SkyPark are worth every dollar.

5. Gardens By The Bay For A Fairy-Tale Wonderland

Ladies, prepare to be blown away by Supertree Grove, a futuristic jungle of towering tree-like structures that light up at night like a magical dream. If you’re the type who loves a good “lost in thought” Instagram post, this is your place. The Cloud Forest and Flower Dome? Just added perks to make you feel like a Disney princess.

6. Clarke Quay For The Nightlife

For those who want to let their hair down, Clarke Quay is your go-to spot. Think riverside bars, rooftop lounges, and dance floors where you can bust out your best moves without worrying about creeps. Singapore is one of the safest cities in the world, so go ahead. Sip that cocktail and enjoy the moment without constantly clutching your purse.

7. Changi Airport For The Waterfall And Butterfly Garden

You know a country has its act together when the airport is a tourist attraction. Changi Airport isn’t just a place to catch flights—it has a butterfly garden, a rooftop swimming pool, and the stunning Jewel Changi waterfall. So, if you’re the kind of person who arrives at the airport five hours early, congratulations! You’ve found your paradise.