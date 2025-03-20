Simple Yet Effective Tips To Manage Homesickness For Students And Working Professionals

It is natural to miss family and friends and feel homesick. Whether you are on a short trip or studying in a new city, or starting a fresh in a different city or country for work, longing for familiar places, people and routine is natural. The lonely evenings and unfamiliar days can be emotionally overwhelming at times and homesickness can kick in. You might feel mix of emotions–loneliness, sadness, or even anxiety–especially when you are around unfamiliar events and surroundings. But, the good news is that everyone experiences this feeling at one point in time and there are ways to manage it. Instead, homesickness take a toll on you, use small yet effective steps that can help you feel more connected to your routine and help you adjust into the new environment. Mamta Shekhawat, founder or Gradding.com and a coach, suggests practical strategies that can help you make the most of your new experience.

Prioritise Self-Care

Firstly, you must remember that you are not alone since it's normal to feel homesick in your first weeks or after some months of studying abroad. And you should give yourself time to find your feet. You will be exploring a new country, and learning new things. Also, you will experience various cultures, meet new people, and create new routines. After some time, this schedule will become your new normal and you will start to feel more comfortable.

Keep in Touch with Home

Despite suffering from a busy schedule, it is vital to keep in touch with your loved ones back home. Organise regular phone calls, and video calls or organise virtual family gatherings, this will help you maintain strong bonds with them. Also, it gives you something to look forward to and keeps you up-to-date. They might also give you the pep talk you need to keep going.

Reach Out for Help

All the problems and feelings that you are facing are normal and there is no shame in asking for help. There is support available if you are struggling with homesickness, you can reach out to your university help desk, Counsellor or Mentors, join Language Exchange Programs and International Student Services. For working professionals, have a group of people at your work place to seek help. Know that you are not alone.

Participate in Local Activities

Most institutes have various sports teams and societies, there is usually something for every student. Besides, you can look for local events, volunteer for local causes and more to keep yourself busy and distracted. It is a good way to meet people with similar interests and hobbies.

Cook Your Favorite Meal

Cooking food that you are used to eating at home with your family can be a fun way to tackle homesickness. Most supermarkets in foreign countries have ingredients for "international" food. Also, introducing your flatmate to a new cuisine can be fun.