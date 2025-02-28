ETV Bharat / lifestyle

10 Simple Morning Habits To Boost Your Energy And Productivity

Mornings set the tone for the rest of your day. If you start strong, chances are the rest of your day will follow suit. But let’s be real—most of us snooze a few too many times and end up rushing out the door. The good news? Just a few simple habits can transform your mornings, making you feel more energised, focused, and ready to crush the day ahead. Here’s how:

Wake up at the same time every day

Consistency is the secret recipe to a productive morning. When you wake up at the same time every day (yes, even on weekends), your body gets into a rhythm. Over time, you’ll find it easier to wake up feeling refreshed instead of groggy.

Pro tip: Start small. If you’re used to waking up at 8 a.m., try 7:45 for a week, then 7:30 the next.

Drink water first thing

Your body gets dehydrated while you sleep, and dehydration translates into low energy. Drinking one glass of water right after waking up can help you wake up faster than coffee. This also aids your metabolism and flushes out toxins.

Pro tip: Drink hot water and add some lemon juice to it.

Stretch or move your body.

There is no need for a full workout (unless you are into that), a few minutes of stretching can do wonders. It gets your blood flowing, wakes up stiff muscles, and helps you get you off that sleepy feeling. Try 5-10 minutes of light yoga or stretching, a short walk, or even dancing in your room.

Stay away from your phone

Most of us look for our phone as soon as we wake up. It is so tempting but don't grab that. Scrolling through texts, social media or news feeds first thing in the morning can be overwhelming before you start your day. Instead, use those 30 minutes to ease into the day distraction-free.