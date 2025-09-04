Protect And Pamper Your Hair This Festive Season With These Simple Hacks

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The festive season brings with it a glow of celebration, tradition, and transformation, and your hair should reflect that same radiance. As we step into the most vibrant time of the year, it’s not just about how you style your hair, but how well you care for it. Whether your strands are straight, wavy, curly, or colour-treated, healthy hair is what truly elevates every look. Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education at Dyson, shares some handy tips to help protect and preserve your hair’s natural strength, so your locks look just as stunning on day ten as they did on day one.

Start with Damage Prevention

Wet hair is at its weakest:

Hair is up to 43% weaker when wet as strands swell, breaking the bonds which keep structure in place, making it prone to breakage. Avoid towel rubbing or tying damp strands. Instead, gently squeeze out excess water and dry use the hairdryer. This gives real-time heat regulation to protect your scalp and prevent damage.

Avoid mechanical stress:

Brushing aggressively or towel-drying harshly causes mechanical damage, one of the most common forms of hair stress. Detangle gently using a wide-tooth comb, avoid brushing wet hair and never leave the house with wet hair.

Extreme heat can damage is detrimental:

Choosing the right temperature is of utmost importance while styling. It is best to choose a hairstyling too that has intelligent heat control like the Dyson beauty range to maintain optimum temperatures and prevent extreme heat damage.

Trimming can do wonders:

Your hair will probably grow on average a quarter inch per month, whether you cut it or not. Regardless of your hair type, regular cuts are essential. Eliminating split ends prevents hair breaking, which could have caused your hair's ends to appear thinner.

Care by Hair Type: Understand Your Hair, Treat It Right

Every hair type is unique as it is shaped by your genetics, environment, and care routines. Understanding your hair’s structure is the first step towards making it healthier, shinier, and more resilient. Whether straight, wavy, curly, or colour-treated, each type has its own needs.

Straight and Fine Hair:

Naturally smooth and sleek, straight or fine hair often lacks volume and tends to get oily at the roots. It’s also more prone to heat damage due to its delicate structure.

How to care: