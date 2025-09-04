Protect And Pamper Your Hair This Festive Season With These Simple Hacks

The festive season brings with it a glow of celebration, tradition, and transformation, and your hair should reflect that same radiance. As we step into the most vibrant time of the year, it’s not just about how you style your hair, but how well you care for it. Whether your strands are straight, wavy, curly, or colour-treated, healthy hair is what truly elevates every look. Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education at Dyson, shares some handy tips to help protect and preserve your hair’s natural strength, so your locks look just as stunning on day ten as they did on day one.
Start with Damage Prevention
Wet hair is at its weakest:
Hair is up to 43% weaker when wet as strands swell, breaking the bonds which keep structure in place, making it prone to breakage. Avoid towel rubbing or tying damp strands. Instead, gently squeeze out excess water and dry use the hairdryer. This gives real-time heat regulation to protect your scalp and prevent damage.
Avoid mechanical stress:
Brushing aggressively or towel-drying harshly causes mechanical damage, one of the most common forms of hair stress. Detangle gently using a wide-tooth comb, avoid brushing wet hair and never leave the house with wet hair.
Extreme heat can damage is detrimental:
Choosing the right temperature is of utmost importance while styling. It is best to choose a hairstyling too that has intelligent heat control like the Dyson beauty range to maintain optimum temperatures and prevent extreme heat damage.
Trimming can do wonders:
Your hair will probably grow on average a quarter inch per month, whether you cut it or not. Regardless of your hair type, regular cuts are essential. Eliminating split ends prevents hair breaking, which could have caused your hair's ends to appear thinner.
Care by Hair Type: Understand Your Hair, Treat It Right
Every hair type is unique as it is shaped by your genetics, environment, and care routines. Understanding your hair’s structure is the first step towards making it healthier, shinier, and more resilient. Whether straight, wavy, curly, or colour-treated, each type has its own needs.
Straight and Fine Hair:
Naturally smooth and sleek, straight or fine hair often lacks volume and tends to get oily at the roots. It’s also more prone to heat damage due to its delicate structure.
How to care:
Nourish without the weight: Opt for lightweight, hydrating conditioners or weekly masks that provide moisture without flattening fine strands.
Keep it clean and balanced: Avoid layering heavy serums or oils that can weigh hair down and make roots appear greasy.
Don’t over-wash: Straight hair can get oily quickly but washing it too frequently can strip away essential natural oils. Try to stick to 2–3 washes per week and use a gentle, balancing shampoo.
Use a volumising conditioner: Apply conditioner only on the mid-lengths and ends to avoid a flat, greasy look at the roots. When styling, reach for the round volumising brush attachment of the Dyson Airwrap i.d.multi-styler and dryer. It’s designed to add natural lift at the roots while shaping and smoothing with no heat damage.
Wavy Hair: Wavy hair sits between straight and curly, forming an elegant S-shaped pattern. While beautifully versatile, it’s also prone to frizz, dryness, and uneven texture, especially in humid festive environments.
How to care:
Hydrate consistently: Wavy hair tends to be drier on the ends. Use leave-in conditioners, curl creams, or hydrating sprays to keep moisture levels balanced throughout the week.
Deep condition weekly: A nourishing hair mask once a week can help smooth the hair cuticle, reduce puffiness, and keep waves defined.
Minimise friction: Switch to a microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt for drying, and sleep on a silk pillowcase to prevent frizz and preserve natural wave patterns.
Hands-off while drying: Constantly touching or scrunching your waves while drying can disturb their shape and create frizz. Once hair is dry, use dryer in smoothening mode to gently tame unruly strands and enhance smoothness, all without extreme heat.
Curly or Coily Hair: They are tight curls, this hair type is beautifully textured but often more porous, making it prone to dryness, frizz, and breakage.
How to care:
Hydrate generously: Use deep conditioning masks once or twice a week to nourish and seal in moisture
Pre-wash oiling: Apply a lightweight hair oil (like argan or coconut) before washing to soften strands and reduce moisture loss
Avoid harsh towels: Instead of rubbing your hair dry, gently blot using a microfiber towel or a cotton T-shirt to reduce breakage and frizz
Leave-ins are key: After washing, apply a leave-in conditioner or curl cream to keep curls hydrated, defined, and manageable
Detangle with care: Only detangle when wet, using a wide-tooth comb and plenty of conditioner to avoid tugging or snapping.
Protect while sleeping: Sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase to minimise friction and preserve curl patterns.
