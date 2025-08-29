How Teenagers Are Damaging Their Skin By Following Social Media Skincare Trends

In the last ten years, teenage skincare routines have changed like anything. What was once a quick face wash and sunscreen has now turned into 10-step regimens. This is supported by beauty influencers, K-beauty routines, and social media trends. It has caused dermatologists a troubling new concern: adolescents coming into their clinics irritated, inflamed, or even compromised skin barriers - and in almost all cases, not due to neglect or lack of care, but rather, too much care and too many products.

The Social Media Skincare Boom

According to Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant, Dermatologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, there is no shortage of skincare content on social media platforms, which teens are consuming daily. The online marketing of glass skin or flawless glow has become a contemporary aspirational point, resulting in millions of adolescents (ages 13–16) spending large amounts of money on serums, powerful acids, and everything else full of actives. "More awareness around skincare is a good thing; however, the sheer volume of products in inexperienced hands often leads to misuse of products," warns Dr Kuri.

At the heart of this issue, she says is the fact that teenage skin is not adult skin. It can be tougher in some regards but also more delicate, especially when it is exposed to concentrated actives such as retinoids, exfoliating acids, and multiple formulations layered over each other.

Comprehending the Skin Barrier

The skin barrier is a delicate defense against environmental pollution, UV light, allergens, and microorganisms. "The skin barrier in adolescents is still developing as their bodies change, their hormones are unstable, they are overproducing sebum, and they may have active acne. This barrier can only undergo so many abuses, such a daily harsh exfoliation, strong acids, or layers of products, before bending, tearing, or breaking down completely," explains the dermatologist. When one removes oils from the skin matrix, the function of the skin barrier as a whole is compromised. "The skin becomes more sensitive, dry, easily irritated, or turns into an eczema-like rash, as well as increases in breakouts, which can lead to premature aging of the skin," cautions the doctor.

It is a sad irony; while the teenagers want to prevent acne or dull looking skin, they are creating chronic irritation that is not healthy for their skin.

Teenagers need to recognize skin health is a marathon, not a sprint (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Overdoing It, Or Doing It Too Early

More dermatologists are seeing an increase in 15-year-olds trying:

High-strength retinol for older skin,

Daily glycolic and salicylic acid peels when recommended weekly,

Layers of vitamin C serums with other multiple actives,

Clay masks, scrubs, and toners stacked on in one routine.

"For teenage skin, such an aggressive approach disrupts the natural microbiome. They are not improving their glow, or treating their acne, it's redness, peeling and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation," insists Dr Kuri. She says that there is an emotional toll as well, as teenagers dealing with self-esteem issues become disheartened if their "skincare" makes their skin worse.

What Should Teens Really Care About?

For the adolescent health care consumer, teenage skincare should be simple and protective first and foremost. "For most adolescents, a gentle cleanser, a non-comedogenic moisturiser, and broad-spectrum sunscreen should handle the routine," she suggests. In the case of an acne-prone adolescent, a dermatologist can add "benzoyl peroxide or Salicylic acid in monitorable amounts. Anything else with respect to skin care should be done with medical supervision."

Teenage skincare should not be a status symbol or trend-driven ritual. "Skincare should be maintenance, not metamorphosis," she says and adds that parents and schools need to be part of conversations about skin health. "It is important that adolescents are educationally informed about skin health and not followers of influencers."

The Benefits of Prevention

From a medical standpoint, fixing a damaged skin barrier is much more difficult than preventing the damage altogether. "When teenage patients walk through my door with over-exfoliated sensitized skin, I often must pare their routines down to the basics, and allow the barrier to recover. I stop all actives, restore hydration, and prevent targeted symptoms from worsening," shares Dr Kuri.

She says that what could have been avoided with a simple three-step routine truly turns into a lengthy treatment plan that, in worst cases, leads to permanent pigmentation or scarring.

Awareness is Important

The culture of skincare overload for teens is fairly new. While there is now greater awareness about skin health, there is also confusion between what is essential and what is aspirational. Not only do parents, and dermatologists have a responsibility, but also influencers and brands to promote age-appropriate skincare.

Teenagers need to recognize skin health is a marathon, not a sprint. "The fixation of achieving a perfect skin often leads to worse results than the acne or oiliness they are trying to address," warns Dr Kuri.