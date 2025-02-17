Witness The Silver Jubilee Celebration Of India’s Premier Sufi Fest, Jahan-e-Khusrau World Sufi Music Festival In Delhi

Jahan-e-Khusrau World Sufi Music Festival is back for its 25th anniversary, taking place from February 28 to March 2, 2025, at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to the festival, recognizing festival founder-director Muzaffar Ali’s dedication to preserving India’s diverse cultural and spiritual heritage.

In his message, he said, “India is a land blessed with spirituality, art, and culture. For centuries, music has been an intrinsic part of our day-to-day life. Deeply associated with spirituality and culture, it can elevate the mind and act as a rejuvenating and healing force.” Modi also praised the festival’s ability to bring together artists from different backgrounds: “May the melodious strains of soulful music build bridges of peace, harmony, and friendship between people, societies, and nations. May the silver jubilee edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau create abiding memories and be a huge success.”

Cultural Phenomenon That Crosses Borders

Since its first edition in 2000, Jahan-e-Khusrau has grown into a global cultural movement, reviving and reinterpreting the mystical traditions of poets like Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, and Lalleshwari. Over 25 years, the festival has nurtured new talent, providing a stage for young artists to grow and innovate. Danseuse Manjari Chaturvedi credits the festival for giving her the space to experiment with Sufi Kathak, while singer Deveshi Sehgal transitioned from an audience member to a performer.

Many renowned musicians (including Shubha Mudgal, Abida Parveen, Gurdas Maan, Ila Arun, Shujaat Hussain and Javed Ali) have performed here alongside rising stars like Sonam Kalra, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Khan, Archana Shah, and Murad Ali Khan. This year’s festival will continue its tradition of blending cultures through music, dance, and poetry under the theme “Unity in Diversity”, inspired by the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: one world, connected through art and music.

Spectacular Lineup

The 2025 edition will feature an electrifying mix of Sufi artists. Highlights include:

Mooralala Marwada from Kutch, merging his folk melodies with Sanjukta Sinha’s Kathak

from Kutch, merging his folk melodies with A musical fusion between Rajasthan’s Jasu Khan Manganiyar and Kashmir’s Yawar Abdal

and Mesmerizing performances by Whirling Dervishes, Qawwali ensembles , and Krishna Bhakti artists

, and artists Beyond music, the festival will host The TEH Bazaar (The Exploration of the Handmade), featuring rare crafts, GI-certified textiles, and live artisan demonstrations. There will also be poetry readings, book launches, film screenings, and a pop-up museum.

A specially curated Sufi-inspired menu will offer dishes that reflect the essence of shared legacies. Furthermore, cultural exhibits from different parts of our country will be on display for people to engage with the rich artistic and cultural diversity of our beloved land. The bazaar will be brimming with activities like poetry readings, book binding and calligraphy.

Visionaries Behind the Festival

Filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali, best known for the classic film Umrao Jaan (1981), has devoted his life to celebrating India’s cultural heritage. Reflecting on the festival’s legacy, he said, “Jahan-e-Khusrau was born from the whispers of saints and the melodies of mystics. For 25 years, it has been a sanctuary where music, poetry, and devotion merge to remind us that love is the ultimate path to unity. This Silver Jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all.”

His wife, Meera Ali, an architect and cultural entrepreneur, has played a key role in shaping the festival’s artistic vision. She said, “This year, we celebrate a way of life, a movement that continues to inspire and heal through music, poetry, and collective experience.”

Organized under the Rumi Foundation, Jahan-e-Khusrau has been supported by Delhi Tourism, DS Puri Foundation, ONGC, IOC, Celibi, and other cultural partners. The foundation works across projects, from rural skill development, conserving intangible cultures, preserving monuments, availing of films, music and publications to initiating and participating in annual cultural festivals like Wajid Ali Shah Festival in Lucknow, Jahan-e-Khusrau, and Anjuman-e-Dil in Delhi.

As Jahan-e-Khusrau celebrates 25 years, it invites music lovers, poetry enthusiasts, and spiritual seekers to be part of the celebration.

When: February 28 to March 2, 2025

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Opposite Humayun’s Tomb, National Zoological Park, Sundar Nagar, New Delhi