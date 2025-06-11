ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Decoding The Signature Fashion of Chef Ranveer Brar, Who's Won The First-Ever Award For Most Stylish Culinary Artist

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is the first-ever winner of the Most Stylish Culinary Artist title at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2025

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar
Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ranveer Brar has been cooking up quite the storm. Not just in the kitchen (though the man can make a killer prawn moilee) but also on the red carpet. He was recently crowned Most Stylish Culinary Artist of the Year at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2025. Now if you’re thinking: Isn't food-stained apron chic the unofficial dress code for chefs? Ranveer Brar, with his tasteful wardrobe, looks like what would happen if Tom Ford opened a Michelin-starred restaurant in Lucknow.

With his signature sunglasses and unhurried stance, he looks not so much styled as curated. It's hard to ignore the bespoke layering he gravitates toward: denim jackets, Nehru collars, tone-on-tone pairing all in earthy palettes that suggest he has excellent taste not just in food, but in moodboards too.

Heritage, But Make It Haute

In his appearance for the Style Icons Summit, the winning look itself is pure elegance: a tailored black-on-black silhouette. The cut and detailing on his shirt is architectural. What makes Brar’s fashion sensibility fascinating is his remarkable fusion of heritage and high fashion.

Of course, Brar’s grooming game deserves its own footnote. The stately beard, the elegantly tousled hair, the intense but non-threatening brow furrow... all add to the carefully constructed Brar brand. He is every bit the gentleman chef, a man who can fillet a pomfret with his eyes closed and still smell like sandalwood afterwards.

What’s most admirable, however, is that his style doesn’t seem like it's trying too hard. It’s not celebrity styling in the maximalist, sequinned, look-at-me kind of way. It’s subtle. You get the sense that Ranveer Brar knows the difference between linen and lycra and has opinions about both.

Culinary And Couture

It’s tempting to say that Brar’s style is like his cooking: refined, regional, yet contemporary but that would be lazy writing. What he brings to fashion is sophistication: an awareness of how clothes can represent not just your body, but your beliefs. He is a poster child for conscious masculinity: emotionally intelligent, well-dressed, community-minded, and capable of whipping up a jackfruit biryani that’ll make you cry.

So, was the title of Most Stylish Culinary Artist of the Year well-earned? Without a doubt. Because more than clothes, style is about command. Whether it’s plating a dish or posing on a red carpet, Brar has the unmistakable grace of someone who knows exactly what he’s doing. And looks damn good while doing it.

