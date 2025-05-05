ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Shubh Muhurat Wedding Dates for May-December 2025: Ensure Your Special Day Is Blessed

Selecting an auspicious date (shubh muhurat) is a cherished tradition in Hindu culture, believed to bring prosperity and harmony to the marital journey. One does not simply check a calendar and pencil in a Saturday. Instead, a constellation of elders, priests, and astrologers confer. They pore over planetary positions, lunar phases, and ancestral charts; finding that one sliver of time when the gods smile, Mars behaves, and the moon is in a matrimonial mood. It is a combination of belief, cosmic order, and unbroken trust in time's mysterious tide. To wed on a shubh muhurat is to begin not with haste or happenstance, but with harmony.

And who can argue with harmony? In a land where marriages are not merely alliances of man and woman but of houses, customs, and karmas, every precaution is sacred. The timing of the mangalsutra knot, the exact second the kanyadaan is performed, all are stitched into a larger quilt of meaning. Getting married on an auspicious day is both poetry and precaution. It is the lullaby before a lifelong duet, the belief that a right beginning can ripple into a beautiful becoming.

According to the Hindu Panchang, auspicious dates are determined based on celestial alignments, including Nakshatra (lunar mansions), Tithi (lunar days), Yoga, and Karana. These elements are meticulously calculated to ensure the most favourable conditions for matrimonial ceremonies.

For couples planning their nuptials between May and December 2025, here are some of the most auspicious wedding dates. These dates are derived from the Drik Panchang, a respected source for Hindu calendar and astrology information:

May 2025: