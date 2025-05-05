Shubh Muhurat Wedding Dates for May-December 2025: Ensure Your Special Day Is Blessed

Selecting an auspicious date (shubh muhurat) is a cherished tradition in Hindu culture, believed to bring prosperity and harmony to the marital journey. One does not simply check a calendar and pencil in a Saturday. Instead, a constellation of elders, priests, and astrologers confer. They pore over planetary positions, lunar phases, and ancestral charts; finding that one sliver of time when the gods smile, Mars behaves, and the moon is in a matrimonial mood. It is a combination of belief, cosmic order, and unbroken trust in time's mysterious tide. To wed on a shubh muhurat is to begin not with haste or happenstance, but with harmony.
And who can argue with harmony? In a land where marriages are not merely alliances of man and woman but of houses, customs, and karmas, every precaution is sacred. The timing of the mangalsutra knot, the exact second the kanyadaan is performed, all are stitched into a larger quilt of meaning. Getting married on an auspicious day is both poetry and precaution. It is the lullaby before a lifelong duet, the belief that a right beginning can ripple into a beautiful becoming.
According to the Hindu Panchang, auspicious dates are determined based on celestial alignments, including Nakshatra (lunar mansions), Tithi (lunar days), Yoga, and Karana. These elements are meticulously calculated to ensure the most favourable conditions for matrimonial ceremonies.
For couples planning their nuptials between May and December 2025, here are some of the most auspicious wedding dates. These dates are derived from the Drik Panchang, a respected source for Hindu calendar and astrology information:
May 2025:
- May 5 (Monday)
- May 6 (Tuesday)
- May 10 (Saturday)
- May 11 (Sunday)
- May 15 (Thursday)
- May 16 (Friday)
- May 25 (Sunday)
- May 26 (Monday)
June 2025:
- June 7 (Saturday)
- June 8 (Sunday)
- June 9 (Monday)
- June 10 (Tuesday)
- June 11 (Wednesday)
- June 20 (Friday)
- June 21 (Saturday)
- June 22 (Sunday)
- June 23 (Monday)
- June 24 (Tuesday)
July to October 2025:
Traditionally, the period known as Chaturmas, spanning from July to October, is considered inauspicious for weddings due to the presence of certain planetary positions and religious observances. Therefore, there are typically no shubh muhurat dates during these months.
November 2025:
- November 8 (Saturday)
- November 9 (Sunday)
- November 10 (Monday)
- November 11 (Tuesday)
- November 22 (Saturday)
- November 23 (Sunday)
- November 24 (Monday)
- November 25 (Tuesday)
December 2025:
- December 6 (Saturday)
- December 7 (Sunday)
- December 8 (Monday)
- December 9 (Tuesday)
- December 10 (Wednesday)
(Disclaimer: While these dates are considered generally auspicious, consulting with a knowledgeable astrologer or priest can provide personalized guidance, taking into account the birth charts (kundalis) of both partners to determine the most favourable date and time for the wedding ceremony.)
