All You Need To Know About The Holy Festival Of Shravan, The Meaning, Mythology, Rituals And Rules Of Fasting

The Hindu festival of Shravan (also known as Sawan) begins as the sky hangs heavy with monsoon clouds and ends with hearts a little lighter, purified by penance, fasting, and prayers. Across temples and living rooms, Lord Shiva becomes an intimate guest invoked with every “Om Namah Shivaya” chanted into the air.

The Story Behind Shravan

The tale goes like this: during the great churning of the ocean, the Samudra Manthan, a cup of venom (Halahala) rose to the surface, its toxicity potent enough to dissolve the cosmos. The gods recoiled, the demons hissed, and humanity, not yet born, trembled in the blueprint of the universe. Lord Shiva, the ascetic who drinks death like tea, stepped forward and drank the poison. His throat turned blue; thus Neelkanth was born.

It was during this divine detox that the month of Shravan gained its sacred status. And so, every drop of milk poured over a Shiva Linga, every bel leaf placed with reverence, is an echo of that ancient act of courage. The Rudraksha bead, said to be the tear of Lord Shiva, becomes a powerful accessory this month. It is believed to amplify meditation, reduce stress, and purify karmic gunk. Whether worn around the neck or kept on altars, it vibrates with authority.

Shravan In Western and Southern States

In 2025, Shravan unfurls itself from July 25 (Thursday) to August 23 (Friday) for states following the Amavasyant lunar calendar in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Tamil Nadu.

Shravan Begins: Thursday, July 25, 2025

First Shravan Somwar: Monday, July 28

Second Shravan Somwar: Monday, August 4

Third Shravan Somwar: Monday, August 11

Fourth Shravan Somwar: Monday, August 18

Shravan Ends: Thursday, August 23, 2025

Each Somwar is a spiritual referendum where the devotee votes for moksha, not materialism. While the North obsesses over Shiva, the South dances to a different rhythm. Here, in lands where Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada tongues chant ancient syllables, Shravan is the month of Aadi or Aavani: when Devi, the goddess in all her feral tenderness, takes centrestage.

Varalakshmi Vrat

Observed mostly by married women, the Varalakshmi Vrat is less spectacle and more heartwork. A coconut dressed like a goddess, eyes painted with vermillion resolve, is worshipped as the embodiment of Lakshmi. Prayers for prosperity rise alongside the aroma of jaggery-laced sweets, and gold bangles glisten as women tie sacred threads to bind health and hope together.

Aadi Perukku

On the 18th day of Aadi, Tamil families gather by rivers (Kaveri, Tamiraparani, Vaigai) and offer rice, lamps, and their silent gratitude. It is a festival not just of faith, but of ecology, a monsoon ode to the liquid lifelines of the land. It is said that when the rivers are fed, so are the souls of the people.

Upakarma / Avani Avittam

Here, the Brahmin man becomes a bridge between centuries as he renews his sacred thread (his Yajnopavita) and chants Vedic mantras that once echoed in the courts of kings and the caves of sages. The day is a scriptural recommitment.

Rituals Of Shravan

No other month sees such exquisite attention to detail in ritual:

Rudrabhishek: A puja that feels like pouring the cosmos over a stone: milk, water, honey, curd, and ghee all offered as libations to Lord Shiva.

A puja that feels like pouring the cosmos over a stone: milk, water, honey, curd, and ghee all offered as libations to Lord Shiva. Bilva Leaves: Three-pointed, like a trident in green, these leaves are said to cool Shiva’s inner fire.

Three-pointed, like a trident in green, these leaves are said to cool Shiva’s inner fire. Mantras and Meditation: “Om Namah Shivaya” and the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra become both lullabies and alarm clocks for the soul.

Fasting in Shravan

Fasting during Shravan is a sacred resistance to indulgence, a monthly retreat into one’s elemental self. Fasting during this month is said to aid not just the soul, but also the spleen. Detox, improved digestion, blood sugar balance are all modern boons hidden in ancient abstinence.

Types of Fasts:

Phalahaar: Fruit-only Nirjala: Waterless fast Ekadashi & Pradosh Vrat: Timed for lunar energies One-Meal Fast: Practiced as Rasop (juice only) or Adop (solid one-meal)

What to Eat: Sattvic foods such as milk, curd, fresh fruits, rock salt, potatoes, millets. Light, cooling, unprocessed.

What to Avoid: Meat, onions, garlic, alcohol, and anything that agitates the gunas; Tamas and Rajas must be quiet so that Sattva can sing.