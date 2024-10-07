A Big Secret For Happiness! Shikhar Dhwan’s Formula For Inner Peace And Success Is For All Of Us

Indian cricket team’s ace left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan recently announced retirement from international cricket. Additionally, the team blue opener has been in the news for many reasons, courtesy of his personal life issues including a divorce from his wife Aesha Mukerji and a lack of contact with his son, Zoravar. As he transitioned from the field, he recently appeared on a podcast where he reflected on the mental health and spiritual practices that helped him navigate tough times. He also spoke about how his ‘formula to a happy life’ has helped him in his career and guided his life beyond sports.

Dhawan spoke about his evolution from being a goal-driven athlete to a process-oriented leader. He emphasized the importance of positivity and the power of manifestation. The cricketer has also been associated with the Brahma Kumaris, which he says has helped him with spiritual growth.

Setting boundaries

On transitioning from the sports field, Dhawan spoke about ‘living in the present, setting boundaries and focusing on inner happiness’ - as valuable insights for anyone facing emotional changes in life.

Here are some affirmations and positive thinking takeaways that have been Shikhar Dhawan’s winning formula, in case you, like us, are looking for a fresh perspective on life.

Keeping a positive mindset and manifesting.

In the podcast, Dhawan spoke about the importance of maintaining a positive mindset. He emphasized that one should be goal-oriented with a focus on the process rather than solely on achievements.

He said this approach of shifting from goal-oriented to process-oriented has helped him channel his aggression into productivity and creativity.

One of the crucial aspects of his journey, he says, has been embracing a calm and peaceful mindset. He said he believes in positive affirmations and the law of attraction.

Embracing humility

Speaking about his spiritual growth, the cricketer said he has now learned to contribute positively to those around him. This change has helped him open to higher vibrational energy, humility, accountability and a more fulfilling life.

He stressed the power of manifestation and positive affirmations as well as the importance of sincerity, discipline and consistency to achieve goals.

Focusing on the preset

On transitioning from his cricket career to his post-retirement life, Dhawan said he has learned to focus on the present moment and work toward spiritual growth. He spoke about shifting subconscious patterns to attract positivity. The cricketer also emphasized detaching oneself from ego drawing boundaries and focusing on self-worth.

Shikhar Dhawan with son Zoravar (Instagram)

Keeping calm and patience

Sharing his insights on cricket and life, Dhawan spoke about the importance of patience, the power of a positive mindset and the value of unconditional love and detachment at the same time. He said he learned the importance of innocence and purity from his son Zoravar. He described himself as a ‘happy learning soul’ who is learning and growing from his life experiences every day.