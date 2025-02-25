Maha Kumbh: 15,000 Workers Conduct Synchronised Cleanliness Drive, Eye World Record

Mahakumbh Nagar: As many as 15,000 sanitation workers attempted to set a Guinness World Record as they carried out a synchronised cleanliness drive across four zones here on Monday.

Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, Mahakumbh's Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana and the Guinness Book of World Records supervisory team were present, according to an official statement.

The statement said that chief supervisor and judge Rishi Nath from the Guinness Book of World Records had arrived in Prayagraj from London with his team. The sanitation workers were counted by scanning the code on their wristbands. The final validation report of the record will be released after three days, according to the statement.

In the 2019 Kumbh held in Prayagraj, 10,000 sanitation workers created a Guinness World Record by participating in a synchronised cleanliness drive. Kesarwani said the attempt at a world record has sent a powerful message of cleanliness from the holy land of Prayagraj to the world.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma said the Maha Kumbh has emerged as the world's largest religious, spiritual and cultural event and the sanitation workers are the true heroes who have made it successful. "They worked day and night to keep the Kumbh Mela area clean," he was quoted as saying by the statement.