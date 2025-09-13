ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: September Equinox 2025 And Its Impact on Relationships, Career, Health, And How To Tap Into The Equinox's Energy

How will the coming Equinox affect your life and relationships? ( ETV Bharat )

The balance of day and night represents equilibrium, transformation, and rebirth. It represents a time for reflection and balance in all areas of life, including relationships, work, and health. “The autumnal Equinox falls on September 22 this year, and it is an important time for clarity and balance. By harnessing this feeling of equilibrium, you will be able to enter this next season feeling energized, clear, and ready for action,” says Tarot Pooja Verma, who is an expert Tarot Card Reader and Numerologist. Here's what she told ETV Bharat about the upcoming Equinox's impact on relationships, career and health.

1. What Is The September Equinox's Impact On Relationships?

An energy of balance, equity, and harmony encompasses us all at the Equinox, especially when considering our relationships with others. Since the Equinox occurs when the Sun is entering Libra, the sign of partnerships, balance with our close connections becomes the primary point of interest.

Re-evaluation of partnerships: During this time, you may notice certain fun or troubling imbalances in relationships. Couples may feel compelled to revalue the transaction. If one partner feels ignored or unsupported, there is likely to be a conversation about whether the relationship can make adjustments.

Healing relationships: Old wounds in family and friendship ties/relationships may arise. The Autumn Equinox is a great energy to facilitate healing and mending of ties.

New relationships: The Equinox energy can attract more relationships based on equality and respect. Many singles might feel a pull or attraction to partners based on equality and equilibrium.

Tip: Try listening with compassion. Foregoing pride to mutually understand your partner can also strengthen your emotional bond.

The equinox will fall on September 22 this year (ETV Bharat)

2. Impact On Career

The Equinox is an important time for us, as it brings the message of balance between ambition and self-realization.

Clarification of Goals: The balance of dark and light offices gives us a range of possibilities for reflection to determine whether the career paths we have taken align with our passion and whether some of us are feeling uncomfortable pressure to move into other areas of the work we provide, where we would be happier and more balanced.

Teamwork and Partnerships: With Libra's influence, we will see more emphasis on teamwork. Team environments will see more emphasis on shared leadership, where participants lift each other up as opposed to competing with each other to accomplish the goal.

Decisions: The Equinox provides clarity on moments of uncertainty.