Who Will Know When I Am Gone? Lonely Deaths Raise Questions On Isolation Despite Living In Hyper Connectivity

Last month in Hyderabad’s bustling Nampally area, a man chasing a stray cricket ball in an abandoned house stumbled upon what appeared to be a human skeleton. Upon investigation, the police said the man was 50 years old and had been dead for a few years now. The cops also found an old Nokia phone with 84 missed calls, dating back to 2015, along with a demonetised note near the remains. This suggests that the person died at least before November 2016, when the demonetisation happened.

The forensic investigation has begun, and the preliminary findings suggest the body belongs to someone named Ameer Khan, who was allegedly mentally unstable. The investigation states that the deceased was unmarried and living alone in that abandoned house since 2015. His siblings told police that they had lost contact with him and assumed he had relocated. As he was living independently, no missing person complaint had been filed.

This is shocking and also disheartening. A world full of people, a person dies in the void. This is not an isolated incident. Across India and the world, cases of lonely, forgotten deaths haunt our cities and suburbs. The seniors cut off from family, friends, and social support eventually live in isolation. Gradually, they fade into death without anyone noticing for days, sometimes weeks, and this time it is years.

Money, and Fame Yet Lonely

In 2023, five skeletons were found in a locked house in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Later, the investigation revealed that they were not in touch with their family or neighbours. Earlier this year in Kochi, Kerala, a skull and skeletal remains were found in an abandoned fridge.

It's not only about common people; isolation doesn't spare the rich and famous. In Santa Fe, USA, Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at home earlier this year. Their bodies were discovered only when maintenance workers found that no one was opening the front door. American singer and actress Whitney Houston was found drowned in her hotel bathtub. Renowned performer Liberace died alone from AIDS-related pneumonia. Actress Marilyn Monroe died alone in her home in Brentwood.

Back home in India, actress Parveen Babi isolated herself from public life. She battled mental illness until she died in her apartment in Mumbai. Her body was found after three days. Mahesh Anand, popular villain of Bollywood, was also found dead in his Versova apartment in Mumbai in 2019.

This is not only to feel sad for someone, but to answer the question–why did no one know? While life expectancy, urban migration, and the nuclear family system are taking the lead, more elderly people are living alone. According to the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI) 2024 data, over 15 million senior citizens live by themselves, and a significant proportion of them are men.

For many men, retirement is a turning point as they don't find themselves relevant (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Connections End When Work Ends

For many men, retirement is a turning point as they don't find themselves relevant. Their children move away, friendships become distant. And unlike women, who tend to maintain social bonds and participate in community life, men are less likely to seek help or companionship. "Traditionally, men have defined their identity through work. Once that ends, many feel themselves of no use. Since they never did, they find it harder to build new social connections in later life. This makes them vulnerable to depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts," says Dr Khushi Gupta, a psychiatrist based in Delhi.

In India's tier 1 cities, police reports of "unattended deaths" are becoming common. In 2023 alone, Mumbai recorded over 500 such cases, where elderly individuals died in their homes, unnoticed until the smell around the area alerted neighbours. Most of these victims were men living alone.

Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Satish Kamble (name changed on request), who used to oversee such cases, says that in most cases, there is usually no one to call for the body. "Sometimes the body will be lying on a bed, or the person died sitting in a chair. In most cases, they were dead for many days. Fans and lights are on, but the person is dead, so no one thinks that the person is not alive in the house, especially when you live in flats. Many times, we couldn't even get through their family members," says Kamble.

Declining Mental Health

While natural death is one scenario, in most cases loneliness can aggravate mental health decline, which can lead to neglect of health, substance abuse, ot even suicide. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that suicide rates among elderly men are higher than in elderly women.

"Women socialise, even if they don't go out; they talk to their friends or distant family members on the phone. They have been doing it even when they are not working, unlike men who find it hard when they are not working. So the surviving ability is higher in women, even if they are lonely. They build a peer group," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.

Psychologists say that social isolation is as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, cognitive decline, and dementia. For elderly men, isolation is doubled with the stigma around seeking psychological help. "Many older men suffer from undiagnosed depression. They might not say that they are sad, but they will complain about body pain, fatigue, or sleep issues. These all are signs of psychological issues," says Dr Sumegha Soni, a psychiatrist in Mumbai.

Data shows that suicide rates among elderly men are higher than in elderly women (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Take the case of 86-year-old Narayan Kumar from Mumbai. Both his sons relocated abroad 30 years ago. He lived with his wife Anuja, but after she passed away, Narayan confined himself to his home and watched TV all the time. He barely moved out or met anyone in society. "He doesn't come out. Sometimes, we see him in his balcony. He doesn't even step out to buy groceries. There's a maid who comes twice a day," says his neighbour, who sometimes checks on him. "He says, 'No one is waiting for me. "

Isolation in Digital Age

Ironically, when technology has hyper-connected individuals, many seniors find it more alienating than enabling. Younger seniors are embracing video calls or social media; older people struggle with digital literacy. Video calls or online communities that could give them a sense of togetherness remain beyond their reach.

"We live in an age where digital notifications have replaced doorbells, and 'likes' are confused with love. Amidst all this, a person can be surrounded by hundreds of people online, yet be completely alone offline. How is it possible that someone can die, and no one around notices for years? The answer lies not just in the lack of physical presence but gradual decline of emotional connections in the modern society we live in," says spiritual leader Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji.

He also points out that social isolation is not chosen but slowly sets in when family ties break, friendships fade, and community support disappears. "In many urban settings, especially among the elderly or single individuals, it is easy to vanish into isolation. No amount of wealth, status, or intelligence can replace the warmth of companionship. A person may have everything materially, yet suffer in silence because there’s no one to ask, “How are you?” It is time we re-evaluate what progress really means. If we cannot stay connected to those around us, like our family, neighbours, friends, then are we truly advancing as a society? It’s time to think again," opines the spiritual thinker.

No amount of wealth, status, or intelligence can replace the warmth of companionship (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Building a Culture of Care

Some NGOs and other citizen-led initiatives are bridging this gap. Organisations run helplines, buddy programs, and workshops to help seniors navigate technology and rebuild social lives. These are small steps, but one can't ignore the absence of strong policy frameworks to address elderly isolation. India’s Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, focuses on financial maintenance by children but does not fairly address social or emotional needs. Experts suggest more holistic interventions such as mandatory welfare checks for seniors living alone, community-based mental health programs, and better access to elderly-friendly technology. "We need trained social workers in local wards who can check-in on elderly residents now and then," says Dr Priya Saluke, social worker in Mumbai.

Some countries have models worth adapting. Japan, for instance, has a higher number of an ageing population. The country has 'Kodokushi' (lonely death) prevention programs, where local governments maintain registers of family-less seniors and organise frequent check-ins. Norway, Sweden, Italy, and Switzerland also rank high in global indices for their approaches to supporting their ageing populations.

"Just knock on the door, share a cup of tea, have a short conversation with them. That would break their isolation," says Clinical Psychologist Sharma. Because no one at any age should have to die alone, with no one noticing that they have left.