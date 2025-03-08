International Women's Day: Ultimate Self-Care Routine For Busy Professionals: 6 Essential Tips On How To Balance Work And Personal Well-Being

Most of us find ourselves juggling multiple roles and responsibilities, having no time for self-care. While it is important to prioritise well-being for sustained productivity at workplace, mental clarity and overall happiness, it is hard to sneak out some time for ourselves. If you are one like us, who can't manage to have a well-structured self-care routine, here's a complete guide for busy professionals to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal well-being. ETV Bharat Lifestyle team got in touch with Dr. Monica Kapoor, Celebrity cosmetologist and Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic and ILACAD Institute to know how busy women can balance their self-care routine while not missing out on everyday chores.

Start the day with a mindful morning routine

It is important to know that the way you start your morning will set the tone for the rest of the day. Instead of picking up your phone the first thing in the morning to check texts and emails, dedicate 30 minutes in the morning for self-care and that can be just sitting and peacefully sipping your hot cup of coffee.

Deep breathing and meditation

Practice meditation and mindfulness to calm your mind (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Meditate, meditate, meditate! There's no substitute to having a calm mind except sitting and focusing. Deep breathing and stretching in the morning can fuel energy for the entire day. A little bit of stretching is also advisable to give your body an energetic start. Additionally, hydrate yourself with a glass of warm water and lemon to boost metabolism. Start your day with celebrating yourself with positive affirmations. Fuel yourself with confidence and reduce mental clutter. A mindful morning routine enhances focus, reduces stress, and prepares you for a productive day.

Prioritise physical activity

Aim for at least 30 minutes of workout in a day. Even light movements like brisk walking, yoga, strength training or home workout can help boost the physical energy and uplift your mood. If you can't take out time for workout, small things like taking stairs, stretching between meeting or standing desk can help.

Maintain balanced diet and stay hydrated

Eating healthy food is a key to self care (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

It is important to eat healthy and nutritious food to ensure your mental and physical health is in better shape. Try fueling yourself with a lot of liquid. Don't skip meals or opt for unhealthy fast-food. Plan your meals in advance and include a mix of protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. You can also keep healthy snacks like nuts, fruits, or yogurt to avoid unhealthy cravings. Reduce caffeine intake to prevent energy crashes.

Set boundaries and manage screen time

Excessive screen time can drain your energy and affect your eyes. Setting boundaries is crucial for mental well-being. Have clear work hours and avoid checking messages and email beyond your working hours. Instead of screen, engage in reading, journaling and other hobbies to unwind.

Get quality sleep

Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep for better health (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Nothing can beat the better night's sleep. If you have slept enough and well, you are sorted for the day with mood swings and other health issues. Your productivity increases at work place. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Establish a fixed nighttime routine that includes a night time mindfulness, reducing blue light exposure and avoiding caffeine before bed. Keep your sleeping environment comfortable, cool and free from distractions.