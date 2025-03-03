ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Selena Gomez's Soft Waves To Emma Stone's Retro Pixie Cut, Best Hair Looks From The Oscars That You Can Achieve At Home

The biggest awards show of all seasons attracts attention for the fashion and beauty looks of the stars. This year too wasn't any different, especially when it came to hair. The 97th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was indeed an exciting night, with the women winning the night with their style.

The updos were the spotlight as most celebs preferred to gather their hair and show off their décolletage. Some opted for sleek buns to high ponytails and curled face-framing tendrils, others went simple yet elegant with retro looks. Here are some stand-out looks and how you can achieve them at home.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (AP)

Styled by Rentato Campora, Selena's hairdo with soft waves and polished pin curls exuded sophistication and elegance.

Here's how you can achieve this look: