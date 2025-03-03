Selena Gomez's Soft Waves To Emma Stone's Retro Pixie Cut, Best Hair Looks From The Oscars That You Can Achieve At Home

The biggest awards show of all seasons attracts attention for the fashion and beauty looks of the stars. This year too wasn't any different, especially when it came to hair. The 97th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was indeed an exciting night, with the women winning the night with their style.
The updos were the spotlight as most celebs preferred to gather their hair and show off their décolletage. Some opted for sleek buns to high ponytails and curled face-framing tendrils, others went simple yet elegant with retro looks. Here are some stand-out looks and how you can achieve them at home.
Selena Gomez
Styled by Rentato Campora, Selena's hairdo with soft waves and polished pin curls exuded sophistication and elegance.
Here's how you can achieve this look:
- To prep Selena Gomez-like hair, shampoo your hair followed by conditioner. They leave the hair clean and moisturised.
- Next, give a three-minute all-over hair massage with a masque for added bond-building and hydration.
- Now that your hair is prepped and clean, section off a deep side part. On damp hair, apply both foam and thermal protection creme, then rake them through from roots to ends. A quick, round-brush blowout at high heat and high airflow settings to achieve lush, bouncy, shiny hair.
- Next, in larger sections, spray a thermal protector and flat iron the hair with a straightener at medium heat settings to smooth out any remaining flyaways and add extra shine. Next, create curl-like waves in 2-inch sections at the ends. Roll up and pin the ends and keep roots flat to the head to set.
- After about 15 minutes of cooling, finish with a finishing spray. Once the hair is ready, brush it out and spray each section inward.
Demi Moore
The Substance actor Demi Moore was styled by Dimitris Giannetos to complement her timeless Armani dress.
Here's how you can achieve this look
- Start on towel-dried hair, and prep the hair by spraying the root boost for added volume at the root. Then, spray with a heat protectant and brush through.
- Use a hair dryer at high heat and high airflow settings to give a fresh blowout.
- Follow by curling the hair with a style straightener at medium heat settings and setting every section.
- Once everything is set, brush your hair out and spray with hairspray for a lush and glamorous finish.
Zoe Saldana
Her soft flowing waves were inspired by the movement in her gorgeous YSL custom gown. Styled by Mara Roszak, Zoe looked stunning in her waves.
Here's how you can achieve the look at home:
- Start by applying a thickening spray to damp mid-lengths and ends, with one pump of oil on ends for heat protection before blow drying with a hair dryer at high heat and high air flow settings.
- Then, set the hair in pin curls, spritz a thin layer of air-thickening spray over the top and use the dryer at high heat and high airflow to gently seal in the style and hold. Once pin curls are set, carefully remove the pins and gently brush the hair out. Then, add a couple of rows of extensions to add fullness.
- Using a 1-inch and a 1 ¼-inch curling iron, curl sections of the hair, alternating between the two-barrel sizes and rotating the direction of the curls to create a soft, natural look.
- To finish, add one pump of styling oil, running it through the mid-lengths and ends of the hair to add shine and a subtle texture.
Emma Stone
The La La Land actor never fails to amaze her fans. Styled by Mara Roszak, Emma's finger wave hairstyle stood out last night. You can style yourself just like her at home.
- To achieve Emma Stone's 1920s inspired finger wave hairstyle, start by creating a precise side part using a rattail comb, aligning it with the arch of the eyebrow.
- Then, use a dryer at high heat and high airflow settings to dry hair smoothly.
- Generously apply style cream throughout your hair to sculpt, smooth and add medium hold.
- Then, use a fine-tooth comb to create that “S wave” shape.
- As a final touch, lightly mist the hair with hairspray and use a hair dryer at low heat and low airflow settings to seal the style. This will create a protective barrier that helps shield the hair from humidity and keep waves in place for the evening.
