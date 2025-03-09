ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabadi Khichda To Anda Paratha: Three Traditional Sehri Recipes That Will Keep You Going All Day During Ramadan

Sehri is the pre-dawn meal eaten before starting the fast during Ramadan. Across different cultures, Sehri (also called Suhoor) looks a little different, but the goal is the same: slow-digesting foods that keep you energized and prevent hunger pangs. In India and Pakistan, parathas with eggs or dahi, dal, khichda and dates with milk are common. The Middle East leans towards fava beans, hummus, cheese, and fresh bread, while in Turkey, simit (a sesame-crusted bread) with olives and tea is a classic choice. Many also prefer oats, fruits, and nuts on days they want a no-fuss meal. Whatever the dish, the key to a good Sehri is protein, fibre, and hydration to keep you going strong till Iftar.

Here are 3 traditional recipes for Sehri.

1. Hyderabadi Khichda

Think of Khichda as Haleem’s easier, lighter cousin (a slow-cooked mix of lentils, rice, and meat, simmered until soft and spoonable). It’s a one-pot meal packed with protein, fibre, and complex carbs, keeping you full and preventing energy crashes later in the day.

Hyderabadi Khichda (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

½ cup broken wheat (dalia)

¼ cup moong dal and masoor dal

½ cup boneless chicken or mutton, diced

1 onion, sliced

2 tbsp dahi

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

3 cups water

1 tbsp ghee

How to Make It:

Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, sauté onions till golden. Add ginger-garlic paste, meat, and spices. Cook for 5 minutes. Add broken wheat, lentils, yogurt, and water. Mix well. Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles (or simmer for an hour if cooking traditionally). Mash lightly and serve hot with a squeeze of lemon. It’s comfort in a bowl!