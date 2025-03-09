Hyderabadi Khichda To Anda Paratha: Three Traditional Sehri Recipes That Will Keep You Going All Day During Ramadan

Sehri is the pre-dawn meal eaten before starting the fast during Ramadan. Across different cultures, Sehri (also called Suhoor) looks a little different, but the goal is the same: slow-digesting foods that keep you energized and prevent hunger pangs. In India and Pakistan, parathas with eggs or dahi, dal, khichda and dates with milk are common. The Middle East leans towards fava beans, hummus, cheese, and fresh bread, while in Turkey, simit (a sesame-crusted bread) with olives and tea is a classic choice. Many also prefer oats, fruits, and nuts on days they want a no-fuss meal. Whatever the dish, the key to a good Sehri is protein, fibre, and hydration to keep you going strong till Iftar.
Here are 3 traditional recipes for Sehri.
1. Hyderabadi Khichda
Think of Khichda as Haleem’s easier, lighter cousin (a slow-cooked mix of lentils, rice, and meat, simmered until soft and spoonable). It’s a one-pot meal packed with protein, fibre, and complex carbs, keeping you full and preventing energy crashes later in the day.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup broken wheat (dalia)
- ¼ cup moong dal and masoor dal
- ½ cup boneless chicken or mutton, diced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 tbsp dahi
- ½ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 3 cups water
- 1 tbsp ghee
How to Make It:
Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, sauté onions till golden. Add ginger-garlic paste, meat, and spices. Cook for 5 minutes. Add broken wheat, lentils, yogurt, and water. Mix well. Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles (or simmer for an hour if cooking traditionally). Mash lightly and serve hot with a squeeze of lemon. It’s comfort in a bowl!
2. Anda Paratha with Dahi
If there’s one thing that guarantees long-lasting energy, it’s a good old-fashioned Anda Paratha paired with cooling dahi. It's rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats, keeping you full and fueled for the day ahead.
Ingredients:
- 2 whole wheat parathas
- 2 eggs
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp butter or ghee
- ½ cup plain dahi (as a side item)
How to Make It:
Beat the eggs with green chili, cumin powder, salt, and pepper. Heat butter in a pan, pour in the eggs, and scramble lightly. Don’t overcook. Place the egg mixture between two warm parathas (or fold a single paratha over the eggs). Serve with chilled dahi (the secret to staying hydrated all day).
Pro Tip: Pair with a banana or a handful of dates for extra energy.
3. Overnight Soaked Oats
If you want zero effort in the morning, this cold, creamy, fibre-packed oats recipe is your best bet. It’s hydrating, packed with healthy fats, and the dates provide natural sugars, giving you steady energy throughout the fast.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup rolled oats
- 1 cup milk
- 2 dates, chopped
- 5-6 almonds or walnuts, chopped
- 1 tsp chia seeds (optional, but great for hydration)
- ½ tsp cinnamon (adds flavour and helps digestion)
How to Make It:
Mix everything in a jar or bowl the night before. Leave it in the fridge overnight. By morning, it’s soft, thick, and ready to eat. Stir well, add a drizzle of honey if needed, and eat cold.
Pro Tip: Swap milk for coconut water if you want a super-hydrating option.
These meals will keep you full and energized all day without making you feel sluggish.
