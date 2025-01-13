ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Scents' And Sensibility: Beat The Winter Blues With These Fragrances

As soon as winter comes around, most of us sense a noticeable change in our mood and energy levels. Scientifically, this is due to less exposure to the day light. The less sunlight hours and cold weather affects mood and how one feels. According to a research published in National Library of Medicine, fragrances such as perfumes and room fresheners have significant influence on the psychophysiological activities of humans.

It's interesting to note how some scents can change the way we feel or even how we view things throughout the day. Research has shown that aromatherapy has a number of health and wellness benefits. Although winter spells holidays, family gatherings and sweet memories, it may also cause sadness or feeling low. Everyone knows that winter can be quite the drag. We got in touch with Ridhima Kansal of Rosemoore to know how one can use fragrances to make winter days less gloomy. If you're looking to raise your mood, here's how you can do that:

Use fragrances that will raise your spirits:

Citrus Notes: Nothing beats the energizing scent of lemon, orange or grapefruit. There’s a logical explanation for this – injections of citrus in perfumes are known to help reduce fatigue and increase alertness, which is a win win.

Spices: Talk about a fragrance that brings the festive spirit alive – cinnamon, clove and nutmeg! These spices, when used in perfumes or even as candles, are bound to lift your spirits and boost your mood.

Floral Aromas: There are quite a few fruity scents that actually smell good while also encouraging you to be more active. Perfumes made with jasmine or even lavender are great examples.