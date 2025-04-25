ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mangoes Are Too Soft? Use Ripe Mangoes To Make These Three Lip-Smacking Savoury Indian Dishes

When you think of ripe mangoes, the first things that come to mind are usually desserts: mango lassi, mango kulfi, mango milkshake. But did you know that ripe mangoes are also the star of some seriously tasty savoury dishes? We’re talking sweet, spicy, tangy meals and sides made with golden, juicy mangoes that are as much a treat for your tastebuds as they are for your summer cravings. Ripe mangoes add a natural sweetness and creaminess to dishes that balances out spices beautifully. These recipes are a great way to use up ripe mangoes that are too soft to cube or slice, and they bring a fresh, fruity twist to your everyday meals.

Here are some delicious ways to use ripe mangoes to make savoury dishes:

1. Mambazha Pulissery

This dish from Kerala is comfort in a bowl. Made with small, sweet ripe mangoes, this curry has a coconut and curd base. It’s gently spiced with turmeric, cumin, and green chilies. The mangoes simmer till they’re soft and juicy, blending beautifully into the creamy sauce.

Pairs well with: Steamed rice and papad.

Ingredients:

2 small ripe mangoes (peeled, left whole or halved)

1 cup thick curd

½ cup grated coconut

2 green chilies

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

Mustard seeds, dried red chilies, curry leaves, coconut oil for tadka

Method:

Grind coconut, green chilies, and cumin to a paste. Cook mangoes with turmeric, salt, and a splash of water until soft. Add coconut paste and simmer for 2–3 mins. Reduce heat and stir in whisked curd gently (don’t boil). Temper with mustard seeds, red chilies, and curry leaves in coconut oil. Pour over the curry.