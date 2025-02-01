Shine Bright This Saraswati Puja With Beautiful Yellow Saree Inspo From Bollywood And South Actresses

As the first whispers of spring fill the air, Basant Panchami arrives in a wave of vibrant celebrations. This festival is a tribute to Goddess Saraswati, the revered deity of wisdom, learning, and the arts. It is being celebrated on February 2 in 2025 with prayers, cultural performances, and devotion. Students, musicians, and artists seek her blessings during Saraswati Puja to guide their creative and academic pursuits.

Yellow is the heart of this festival, symbolizing knowledge, energy, and the bright promise of a new season. The landscape is transformed with yellow flowers, sunshine coloured laddoos, and altars dedicated to the goddess.

If you’re looking to honour tradition while adding a stylish filmy twist, there’s no better way than draping yourself in a stunning yellow saree. From classic Benarasi weaves to flowy organza drapes, here’s how you can channel celebrity elegance for the occasion.

Alia Bhatt’s Pastel Perfection

Alia Bhatt proves that yellow doesn’t always have to be loud to make a statement. Opting for a soft pastel yellow saree with delicate embroidery, she brings an understated elegance that’s perfect for a daytime Saraswati Puja celebration. Pair this look with fresh dewy makeup and minimal jewellery for a graceful, ethereal vibe.

Mrunal Thakur’s Floral Charm

Mrunal Thakur stuns in a Taneira silk saree with floral threadwork that perfectly blends tradition with a modern twist. If you’re someone who loves a breezy and feminine look, take a cue from her ensemble. Keep your accessories light and let the floral accents do all the talking.

Kajol’s Classic Drape

If you’re drawn to timeless elegance, Kajol’s traditional yellow saree with a contrasting coloured blouse is a winner. This is a fantastic choice for those who want an all-day look. Pair it with gold jhumkas and a sleek bun to complete the look.

Kangana Ranaut’s Regal Benarasi

For those who want a touch of royal grandeur, Kangana Ranaut’s yellow Benarasi saree is pure perfection. The intricate motifs and luxurious fabric make it an ideal choice for anyone looking to add a regal touch to their Saraswati Puja outfit. Elevate the ensemble with a bindi and classic temple jewellery.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Breezy Look

Rashmika Mandanna showcases a fresh and youthful take on the yellow saree, proving that simplicity can be just as impactful. A light, flowy fabric with a contemporary blouse can keep you comfortable yet stylish throughout the day.

Trisha Krishnan’s Lush Appeal

Trisha Krishnan embodies elegance in her printed yellow saree from Paulmi & Harsh. Paired with a green blouse and statement chandelier earrings, this is a great look for those who want to keep things light.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Simple Chic

Kajal Aggarwal blends modernity with tradition in her bright yellow Anavila saree and matching blouse. With a sleek silhouette and minimal embellishments, this look is ideal for those who prefer a fuss-free yet striking outfit. The necklace set and hair tied in a traditional bun complete the ensemble beautifully.

Pooja Hegde’s South Indian Grace

Pooja Hegde looks like a vision in a structured yellow saree with a jewelled kamarband. She went all out with the emerald green jewels, and we aren't complaining! If you love a well-fitted drape that accentuates your frame, this is the perfect look to emulate. Pair it with a sleek bun and adorn it with a gajra as Pooja did.

No matter which celeb-inspired saree you choose, completing the look with the right accessories is key. Opt for traditional gold jewellery, subtle makeup with a luminous glow, and a neatly styled hairdo to bring everything together. Whether you prefer a regal Benarasi weave or a breezy organza drape, a yellow saree will ensure you’re dressed in perfect harmony for Saraswati Puja.