Inside The Life Of Sara Ali Khan, From 'Ghar Ke Nuskhe' To Daily Dose Of Wisdom With Mother Amrita Singh

When Sara Ali Khan made her debut on one of the most talked-about entertainment couches, Koffee With Karan, alongside her father, Saif Ali Khan, in 2018, she impressed many with her maturity and sensibility toward her modern family setup. She candidly opened up about her struggle with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease). It was this honesty and relatability that made her resonate with countless young women—not just in terms of her personal journey but also her fashion choices and humility, despite being the daughter of two celebrated actors, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

These days, Khan is feeling extra happy, and why wouldn’t she? Her film Sky Force received positive reviews, and she has exciting projects in hand. She took on the challenging role of a paraplegic royal in Gaslight, delivered a hit with Murder Mubarak on Disney+ Hotstar, and was applauded for her performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now gearing up for Metro... In Dino with Anurag Basu, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Jagan Shakti’s action-packed Mission Eagle with Tiger Shroff. And there’s more in the pipeline.

But our conversation with the actress wasn’t just about films. Beyond the limelight, Khan’s personal life is just as versatile and interesting as her roles. She doesn’t shy away from admitting that she prefers a simple life—no obsession with branded clothes or the flashy tinsel-town lifestyle. She finds joy in the little things: spending time with family, grooving to Bollywood music, taking long showers, and immersing herself in a good book.

This brings us to the reason we spoke to Khan beyond films. She has been roped in as the brand ambassador of ITC Fiama. In our chat, she opened up about life beyond the spotlight, the little things that make her happy, her bond with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, her love for travel, and her effortlessly chic fashion choices.

Excerpts from the interview:

You always seem full of energy and positivity. What are some simple everyday things that genuinely make you happy?

The simplest things bring me the most joy! A morning workout instantly lifts my mood it’s not just about fitness but also about mental clarity and starting the day on a positive note. I love unwinding with music, especially old Bollywood songs; they have a way of making everything feel lighter. Traveling, especially to the mountains, gives me a sense of peace and perspective, which is so important for mental well-being. Writing poetry is another way I express myself it helps me reflect and stay connected to my emotions. Taking care of my mind is just as important as taking care of my body, and these small rituals help me stay balanced and happy.

Do you have any cherished rituals or moments of joy that help you stay grounded amidst your busy life?

My morning workout is non-negotiable, it’s my way of centering myself before the madness begins. Travelling also gives me perspective whether it’s the mountains or the sea, exploring new places keeps me connected to the world beyond my work. And of course, a long, indulgent shower is my personal reset, it’s that one moment in the day where I completely switch off and just enjoy the simple pleasure of self-care. These little rituals keep me always ready to take on the day.

Your love for family is evident. How do family moments contribute to your happiness?

For me, happiness begins with family. No matter how hectic life gets, chai time with Mom is my daily dose of warmth and wisdom, while Ibrahim’s nok-jhok and endless jokes (mostly at my expense!) always make me laugh. These simple, unfiltered moments keep me grounded and remind me of who I am beyond all the glitz and chaos.

You have been travelling very frequently, especially to the mountains. What’s been your most memorable travel experience so far?

While I absolutely love the sea, I think everyone who knows me knows that my heart truly belongs to the mountains. There’s just something about being in that terrain the crisp air, the endless views, the sense of peace that never gets old. Every trip to the mountains feels special, but one of my most memorable experiences was trekking in Kashmir. Waking up to snow-capped peaks, sipping chai with the locals, and just soaking in the sheer beauty of nature it was surreal. There’s a kind of magic in the mountains that always calls me back.

How does traveling inspire and rejuvenate you—personally and creatively?

Traveling is my ultimate reset button both personally and creatively. There’s something about stepping into a new place, away from the usual routine, that instantly refreshes my mind and soul. The mountains, especially, have this incredible way of grounding me their vastness, the silence, the fresh air it’s pure magic. Personally, it teaches me gratitude and reminds me how small we are in this grand universe. Creatively, travel fuels my imagination. The people I meet, the cultures I experience, and even the little everyday moments in a new place spark fresh thoughts and perspectives. Whether it’s through poetry, photography, or even just the way I see life, travel keeps me inspired. And let’s be honest, nothing beats chai with a view of snow-capped peaks!

After a long and hectic day, what’s your go-to way to relax and unwind?

Nothing beats a refreshing shower—it’s my little escape. Then, I love sipping on a warm cup of chai or just unwinding with a good book. If I have the energy, a quick workout or yoga session helps me de-stress, but honestly, sometimes all I need is my cozy blanket and some old Bollywood songs. It’s these little moments that bring me peace and recharge me for the next day.

You always manage to look fresh and radiant. What’s your daily skincare and self-care routine like?

My skincare mantra is simple cleanse, hydrate, and protect. I start with a gentle cleanser, follow up with a moisturiser, and never skip sunscreen. Face masks are my go-to for a quick reset as they help me slow down and unwind. I swear by "ghar ke nuskhe" malai, honey, and fresh fruits are my skincare staples, passed down from my mom. After all, skincare isn’t just about the face it’s about feeling good from head to toe!

What’s your mantra for staying fit—both physically and mentally?

For me, fitness isn’t just about looking good it’s about feeling strong, energized, and happy, inside and out. Consistency, balance, and self-love are key. I stay active with Pilates, cardio, or weight training because movement keeps me refreshed. But mental well-being is just as important. Therapy, journaling, and meditation help me stay balanced, while poetry, travel, and time with family bring me peace. At the end of the day, it’s all about listening to your body, taking care of your mind, and embracing yourself fully.

Therapy in India is still a stigma, what are your thoughts on that?

Mental health conversations have come a long way, but there’s still hesitation around seeking therapy. I believe there’s no shame in mental health struggles, yet most people still hesitate to admit that they are in therapy. That gap shows how much work we still must do. Personally, I see therapy as a tool for self-care, just like exercise for the body, it helps strengthen the mind. I have found that talking to a professional, journaling, and meditating keep me balanced. There’s no weakness in seeking help; in fact, it takes strength to prioritize your well-being. The more we normalize these conversations, the easier it will be for everyone to get the support they deserve.

Your fashion choices are sartorial and relatable. What’s your personal style mantra?

It is simple comfort with a touch of individuality! I love outfits that let me be myself, whether it’s a classic kurta, a breezy dress, or athleisure that keeps up with my on-the-go lifestyle. I believe fashion should be effortless and fun something that makes you feel good from the inside out. Mixing high fashion with relatable, everyday pieces is what makes style truly personal. And of course, nothing beats the timeless charm of a bright, happy kurta! If you’re comfortable and confident, you’ll always look your best.