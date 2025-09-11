ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sanjay Dutt Makes A Bold Leap Into Fine Dining With His Restaurant Solaire Coming Up In Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt (left) is opening his first restaurant soon ( ETV Bharat )

Published : September 11, 2025

Sanjay Dutt is not exactly the type to do things by halves. The man who’s graced our screens with rugged charm, troubled souls, and action-packed bravado is now adding a new feather to his cap. No, it’s not another blockbuster or a biopic. It’s a restaurant. Welcome to Solaire: Sanjay Dutt’s very first foray into the world of fine dining, nestled inside the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. You might be tempted to think this is one of those celebrity vanity projects where the only thing served is over-priced “name-droppy” fare. But hold your judgement. Solaire is designed to be way smarter than that. Think sleek interiors that spell class instead of shouting for attention, mood lighting that doesn’t make you squint, and plush seating that cradles you like a long-lost friend. The full-service bar promises cocktails with a twist, not just your run-of-the-mill gin and tonic.