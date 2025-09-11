Sanjay Dutt Makes A Bold Leap Into Fine Dining With His Restaurant Solaire Coming Up In Mumbai
The restaurant will be located inside Grand Hyatt at Bandra Kurla Complex.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt is not exactly the type to do things by halves. The man who’s graced our screens with rugged charm, troubled souls, and action-packed bravado is now adding a new feather to his cap. No, it’s not another blockbuster or a biopic. It’s a restaurant. Welcome to Solaire: Sanjay Dutt’s very first foray into the world of fine dining, nestled inside the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.
You might be tempted to think this is one of those celebrity vanity projects where the only thing served is over-priced “name-droppy” fare. But hold your judgement. Solaire is designed to be way smarter than that. Think sleek interiors that spell class instead of shouting for attention, mood lighting that doesn’t make you squint, and plush seating that cradles you like a long-lost friend. The full-service bar promises cocktails with a twist, not just your run-of-the-mill gin and tonic.
What’s On The Menu?
Expect mixology, a range of cocktails and spirits. Asian specialties rub shoulders with Indian classics, while Mediterranean and Chinese dishes stroll through the menu like they own the place. It’s the kind of mix that says, “We don’t do ordinary.” According to Dutt himself, “I’ve eaten around the world. Now it’s my turn to plate it. The first of many! Welcome to @solaire_mumbai.”
The name Solaire has intriguing roots and meanings. Derived from the French word "solaire," which translates to "solar" or "pertaining to the sun," it encompasses the essence of the luminous star at the centre of our solar system that is the sun. The name carries connotations of brilliance and vitality.
Let’s not forget that Solaire isn’t exactly a one-man show. Sanjay has joined forces with Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani (food entrepreneurs with enough experience to know a Michelin star from a home-cooked curry). Together, they’re making sure that the restaurant isn’t just star-studded hype but a serious contender in Mumbai’s competitive dining scene. The location makes sense too. BKC is where business meets pleasure, and Solaire seems poised to be the perfect meeting point for deals sealed over divine biryanis or international platters, rather than awkward coffee shop negotiations.