ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

There’s something counterintuitive about women’s safety in India. Delhi, the nation’s capital with its sprawling police force and endless CCTV promises, routinely scores at the bottom of the list. Meanwhile, Kohima, tucked away in Nagaland, or Aizawl in Mizoram (cities often dismissed as small or peripheral) emerge as the safest for women. Why? The newly released National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025 provides a few answers.

The NARI survey asked 12,770 women in 31 cities how safe they felt in their neighbourhoods, workplaces, and on the move. The national safety score landed at 65 per cent. Above this benchmark lay cities like Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai. Below it, cities like Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Ranchi.

On the surface, this looks like a simple ranking. But statistics are only the beginning of the story.

What Safer Cities Have in Common

The cities at the top of the list aren’t necessarily the wealthiest or the most technologically advanced. Instead, they share three traits: higher gender equity, stronger civic participation, and women-friendly infrastructure.

In Kohima, for example, civic life is more tightly knit. Women play visible roles in marketplaces and community organisations, which translates into a lived culture of mutual accountability. Mumbai, with all its chaos, still benefits from high footfall late into the night, ensuring that a woman is rarely alone on the street.

Why The Bottom Cities Struggle

Patna, Jaipur, and Delhi (cities that fared poorly) face a different set of challenges: patriarchal norms, weak institutional responsiveness, and infrastructural gaps. Put simply, even when women report harassment, there is little confidence that authorities will act.

Only one in four women surveyed nationwide said they trusted authorities to act effectively on safety complaints. That statistic alone explains why official crime data is always rosier than reality.

The Day vs. Night Divide

The survey found something striking: 86 per cent of women said they felt safe in educational institutions during the day. At night, that confidence plummeted. Public transport and recreational spaces, especially, were seen as risky.

86% women felt safe in educational institutions during the day (Getty Images)

Safety, it turns out, is not just about laws on paper. It is about the time of day, the number of people on the street, the design of a bus stop, and whether a streetlight actually works.