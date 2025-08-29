Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

There’s something counterintuitive about women’s safety in India. Delhi, the nation’s capital with its sprawling police force and endless CCTV promises, routinely scores at the bottom of the list. Meanwhile, Kohima, tucked away in Nagaland, or Aizawl in Mizoram (cities often dismissed as small or peripheral) emerge as the safest for women. Why? The newly released National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025 provides a few answers.
The NARI survey asked 12,770 women in 31 cities how safe they felt in their neighbourhoods, workplaces, and on the move. The national safety score landed at 65 per cent. Above this benchmark lay cities like Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai. Below it, cities like Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Ranchi.
On the surface, this looks like a simple ranking. But statistics are only the beginning of the story.
What Safer Cities Have in Common
The cities at the top of the list aren’t necessarily the wealthiest or the most technologically advanced. Instead, they share three traits: higher gender equity, stronger civic participation, and women-friendly infrastructure.
In Kohima, for example, civic life is more tightly knit. Women play visible roles in marketplaces and community organisations, which translates into a lived culture of mutual accountability. Mumbai, with all its chaos, still benefits from high footfall late into the night, ensuring that a woman is rarely alone on the street.
Why The Bottom Cities Struggle
Patna, Jaipur, and Delhi (cities that fared poorly) face a different set of challenges: patriarchal norms, weak institutional responsiveness, and infrastructural gaps. Put simply, even when women report harassment, there is little confidence that authorities will act.
Only one in four women surveyed nationwide said they trusted authorities to act effectively on safety complaints. That statistic alone explains why official crime data is always rosier than reality.
The Day vs. Night Divide
The survey found something striking: 86 per cent of women said they felt safe in educational institutions during the day. At night, that confidence plummeted. Public transport and recreational spaces, especially, were seen as risky.
Safety, it turns out, is not just about laws on paper. It is about the time of day, the number of people on the street, the design of a bus stop, and whether a streetlight actually works.
The Reporting Gap
Seven per cent of women said they faced harassment in public spaces in 2024. Among women under 24, the figure doubled to 14 per cent. Neighbourhoods (38 per cent) and public transport (29 per cent) were most often named as hotspots.
But two out of three incidents go unreported. Which means that the NCRB, India’s official crime database, misses most of what women actually experience. This is why the NARI Index insists that perception-based surveys are not just useful but necessary. They capture the lived reality, the everyday fear or freedom that shapes how women move through their cities.
The Workplace: Safe, But Not Always Clear
Paradoxically, workplaces scored the highest in perceived safety — 91 per cent of women said they felt secure. And yet, half of them were not sure whether their office had a POSH policy (Prevention of Sexual Harassment). Policies matter less when they sit unread in HR manuals, and more when women believe they’ll be enforced.
At the launch, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar made a pointed observation: women’s safety is not just about law and order. It is about physical, psychological, financial, and digital security.
When women feel unsafe, she noted, they limit themselves. They skip jobs that require late hours, avoid courses in certain colleges, or give up opportunities that take them to another city. That self-limiting, she argued, doesn’t just affect individual women; it holds back the country itself.
Small Signs of Progress
Not all is bleak. The report notes that the growing presence of women police officers and female drivers in public transport has acted as a confidence-builder. In some Union Territories, women now make up 33 per cent of the police force. And that single statistic may explain why women there report greater trust in the system.
Rankings can sometimes seem trivial, like a league table for something too complex to be reduced to numbers. But the NARI Index shows why they matter. The rankings reveal that smaller cities like Aizawl or Kohima can teach the rest of the country a lesson: that safety is as much about community trust and gender equity as it is about CCTV cameras or police vans.
Safest Cities For Women:
- Kohima
- Visakhapatnam
- Bhubaneswar
- Aizawl
- Gangtok
- Itanagar
- Mumbai
Least Safe Cities For Women:
- Patna
- Jaipur
- Faridabad
- Delhi
- Kolkata
- Srinagar
- Ranchi
(With inputs from PTI)
Read more: