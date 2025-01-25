Interview: 87 Year Old Jaipur Doctor Awarded Padma Shri For Helping Accident Victims, Says 'No Honor Bigger Than Saving Lives' | Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025

For over 30 years, Dr. Maya Tandon, a resident of Jaipur has poured her heart into a cause she loves: –spreading the word about road safety to stop the loss of lives. A former anesthesiologist at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Maya realized her passion for road safety awareness among people in 1994. It was the experiences in the trauma ward that she was inspired to save others from the lifetime pain. "My friend, who was the commissioner of police in Jaipur asked me to teach police constables life-saving techniques. That was the moment for me. I did that as a gesture but didn't know I would be enthusiastic about it," says Dr. Tandon.

In time, Tandon began training officers in other government security departments in Jaipur and other cities. Eventually, she started her NGO Sahayata to build a dedicated team around her efforts. "Sahayata is dedicated to road safety for all," she says. It is her hard work of over three decades which finally got recognized by the government of India when she was awarded the highest civilian award – the Padma Shri. "When I look back, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Receiving the Padma Shri award shows our meaningful impact and lives saved," expresses the doctor.

A well-deserved honor – the Padma Shri

Recalling the moment she received the news about receiving the Padma Shri from the Ministry of Home Affairs. "I jumped from my seat in the car. I received the call and they confirmed my name and the NGO's name. They said, 'The President of India has named you for Padma Shri.' I was shocked. It took me some time to share the news with my son, sitting next to me in the car. He was proud of me and said it is a well-deserved honor," she reminisces.

Working in a government hospital, Dr. Tandon was no stranger to the trauma ward where road accident victims were a common sight. When she retired in 1994, she took up a mission to work with first responders on the roads. "I wanted to make a difference by developing proposals and policies that could save lives on the roads," she recalls. She collaborated with the Jaipur police department and expanded her training programs from one department to the other. "Within two years I found my NGO, Sahayata."

Dr. Maya Tandon (ETV Bharat)

Starting from the basic

Sahayata means support and right from the start her mission was clear – to spread the word about road safety and extend immediate support to victims of accidents and their families. "We had no budget initially, but we had passion and determination. Having retired as government doctors, my husband and I didn't face financial constraints so I could sustain myself for some time," she shares.

Dr. Tandon started by organizing road safety workshops and seminars in schools, colleges, and community centers. She reached out to a diverse audience to share her educational programs that covered many topics about road safety and immediate assistance after an accident. "Our educational programs cover many topics, from the importance of seat belts and bike helmets to the hazards of drunk driving. We aim to equip people with adequate safety knowledge," explains the anesthesiologist.

Encouraging conversation about road safety

Over the years, Sahayata's impact has grown wider with its innovative programs to handle the root cause of road accidents. Her team initiated awareness campaigns focused on basic risk factors like speeding, rash driving, and pedestrian safety. Dr. Tandon devised creative activities like street plays, posters and social media campaigns to communicate the importance of road safety. "We wanted to engage with the community in new and meaningful ways to encourage conversation about road safety," she shares.

Initially, Dr. Tandon trained traffic police constables and hospital staff, compounders and workers. She also focused on making proposals to establish a helpline for road safety and other initiatives that prioritize first aid and not the legal formalities. "It was our initiative that in Rajasthan the road accident victim is admitted without any formalities of filling the form. I see this as my achievement," she expresses.

In her training module for first responders, she trained them to give immediate medical assistance including CPR, bleeding control, and spinal injury stabilization, which she says improves the chances of survival. "We have saved countless lives, but we didn't do it alone. Government programs have been crucial along with fast ambulance services and emergency care at every hospital. Now, a victim can be taken to the nearest hospital for primary treatment without any initial payment," informs the doctor.

Dr. Maya Tandon (ETV Bharat)

Policy reformations and saving lives

Over the years, Sahayata has also introduced extrication techniques in their training modules such as teaching first responders to safely remove victims from vehicles to minimize further injuries. "These trained individuals are familiar with the locations of nearby hospitals and can coordinate emergency services for smooth rescue," she shares.

It is Dr. Tandon and her team's efforts that now people don't fear police interrogation which deterred people from helping accident victims. As of now, even if a stranger brings the victim in, the treatment starts immediately without any initial payment. "I feel fortunate that our years of efforts have brought these changes and prompted the government to ease the rules," says the road safety champion.

Although Dr. Tandon has received several awards including the Padma Shri and some policy reformations to her credit, she says her biggest achievement is saving lives. "No award can match the joy of saving life and bringing happiness to a victim's family. We have made progress but there's still so much to do. Road accidents are still a leading cause of death and severe injuries," says the former member of the National Road Safety Council.