Rockstar Sting And Maharaja Gajsinghji II Sahib of Marwar Are Patrons Of Sacred Spirit Festival In Jodhpur

The majestic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur will come alive with the sounds of music from across the globe as the Sacred Spirit Festival (SSF) returns for its 16th edition. From February 14 to February 16, 2025, this gorgeous event will bring together global artists, performances, and the timeless charm of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.
His Highness Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar – Jodhpur is the festival’s patron. Another patron is British rock singer Sting (aka Gordon Matthew Sumner Sting), who you probably recognise from his hits Desert Rose and Englishman In New York. Princess Shivranjani Rajye of Marwar - Jodhpur is the Festival Director. Alexandra De Cadaval is the Co- Festival Director and Alain Weber is the Artistic Director of the Festival.
Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar announced, “The Sacred Spirit Festival is a unique celebration where the grandeur of Mehrangarh Fort serves as the perfect backdrop for blending musical traditions from around the world. This year, the collaboration between Rajasthani musicians and international artists continues to be the highlight.”
Global Line-Up to Remember
This year’s festival boasts an eclectic lineup of artists, offering attendees an unforgettable auditory experience. From Rajasthan’s rich folk traditions to international musical influences, the Sacred Spirit Festival is a melting pot of genres and cultures. Here’s a glimpse of the incredible artists performing this year:
Osei Kwame Korankye (Ghana): Known as the master of Ghana’s seperewa (harp-lute), his performance promises to be a soulful journey into the vibrant sounds of West Africa.
Puliyattam Tiger Dance (Tamil Nadu): A captivating tribal dance tradition rooted in nature, performed by Tamil Nadu’s Adivasi communities.
Sufi Deba Tradition (Comoro Islands): This unique style of devotional Sufi music brings meditative chants and rhythmic beats that reflect spiritual harmony.
Dudukner Ensemble (Armenia): Masters of the duduk, a haunting double-reed woodwind instrument, the ensemble’s melodies evoke a timeless, otherworldly beauty.
Ranjani and Gayatri: Revered as the "Queen Sisters of Carnatic Music," their performance will showcase the intricacies and beauty of Indian classical music.
Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar and Talab Khan Manganiyar (Rajasthan): These iconic figures of Rajasthan’s Manganiyar community will share their soulful folk music rooted in the desert’s timeless traditions.
Madan Gopal Singh and the Char Yaar Ensemble: A harmonious blend of Sufi, folk, and classical influences that transcends cultural and spiritual boundaries.
Naissam Jalal (France): A flautist whose work blends traditional Middle Eastern music with jazz and global influences.
Weber shared his vision for the festival, “This year’s edition explores how ancient folk traditions and classical practices can inspire mindfulness and environmental consciousness. The idea of being carried into another world through music, where one can experience serenity and beauty, is compelling. Also the quote from Omar Khayyam: “Be happy for this moment, because this moment is your life” resonates with the overarching theme of mindfulness and the sacredness of the present, suggesting that the music isn’t just an art form but a medium to reconnect with something deeper, transcendent, and timeless.”
Why You Should Attend
The festival’s performances will take audiences on a journey through centuries-old musical traditions, highlighting the evolution and harmony between different cultures. Alongside the enchanting performances, attendees can immerse themselves in the royal setting of the Mehrangarh Fort (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).
Read more:
Grammy Nominated Flutist Pandit Ronu Majumdar Received Padma Shri, Says 'I Didn't Know I Was Getting The Award'
INTERVIEW | Music Is A Lifetime Of Tapasya: Imran Khan, Sitar Maestro
Charli XCX To Sabrina Carpenter: Star-Studded Performances To Watch Out For At The 2025 Grammys