Rockstar Sting And Maharaja Gajsinghji II Sahib of Marwar Are Patrons Of Sacred Spirit Festival In Jodhpur

His Highness Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar – Jodhpur and (right) British musician Sting are patrons of Sacred Spirit Festival 2025 ( Mehrangarh Museum Trust/ SSF )

The majestic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur will come alive with the sounds of music from across the globe as the Sacred Spirit Festival (SSF) returns for its 16th edition. From February 14 to February 16, 2025, this gorgeous event will bring together global artists, performances, and the timeless charm of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.

His Highness Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar – Jodhpur is the festival’s patron. Another patron is British rock singer Sting (aka Gordon Matthew Sumner Sting), who you probably recognise from his hits Desert Rose and Englishman In New York. Princess Shivranjani Rajye of Marwar - Jodhpur is the Festival Director. Alexandra De Cadaval is the Co- Festival Director and Alain Weber is the Artistic Director of the Festival.

Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar and Talab Khan Manganiyar are representing Rajasthan (Mehrangarh Museum Trust/ SSF)

Maharaja Gajsingh II of Marwar announced, “The Sacred Spirit Festival is a unique celebration where the grandeur of Mehrangarh Fort serves as the perfect backdrop for blending musical traditions from around the world. This year, the collaboration between Rajasthani musicians and international artists continues to be the highlight.”

Global Line-Up to Remember

This year’s festival boasts an eclectic lineup of artists, offering attendees an unforgettable auditory experience. From Rajasthan’s rich folk traditions to international musical influences, the Sacred Spirit Festival is a melting pot of genres and cultures. Here’s a glimpse of the incredible artists performing this year:

Osei Kwame Korankye (Ghana): Known as the master of Ghana’s seperewa (harp-lute), his performance promises to be a soulful journey into the vibrant sounds of West Africa.