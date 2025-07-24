20th Anniversary Of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' Festival In Delhi Honours India’s Classical Dance Heritage and the Legacy of Guru Mayadhar Raut

This August, the Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, founded and led by Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, marks 20 glorious years of Saare Jahan Se Accha - a pioneering festival that has become a cultural landmark in India’s classical arts calendar. The two-day celebration will take place on August 12th and 13th at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, with performances beginning at 6.30 pm on both evenings. Entry is open to all, and audiences are invited to witness this confluence of legacy and devotion to the arts.
Founded in 2005 by Guru Ranjana Gauhar, Saare Jahan Se Accha began as a tribute to India’s independence and has since evolved into a respected platform for classical dance. This milestone edition of the festival is dedicated to the memory of her own Guru, the legendary Guru Mayadhar Raut, whose teachings continue to inspire generations.
Says Guru Ranjana Gauhar says, “When I began Saare Jahan Se Accha two decades ago, it was a humble offering to honour our freedom through the eternal language of classical dance. Today, as we celebrate 20 years, I feel immense gratitude for the artists, gurus, disciples, and rasikas who have walked this path with us.”
Festival Line-up
Day 1 – Tuesday, August 12, 2025:
The festival opens with Nal-Damayanti, an original dance production choreographed by Guru Ranjana Gauhar. Based on an episode from the Mahabharata, the production will be presented in a fusion of Odissi and Chhau, featuring live dancers interacting with a fully computer-generated visual environment.
The evening will also feature the Utsav Samman – Lifetime Achievement Awards, honouring:
- Guru Geeta Mahalik – Padmashree & SNA Awardee (Odissi)
- Guru Geeta Chandran – Padmashree & SNA Awardee (Bharatanatyam)
- Prof. Ashish Mohan Khokar – Dance historian, author, and critic
Day 2 – Wednesday, August 13, 2025:
The second evening presents a bouquet of classical dance performances by distinguished artists and disciples from across India and the world:
- Disciples of Guru Ranjana Gauhar – Odissi
- Dr. Sunanda Nair (USA) – Mohiniyattam
- Guru Deepika Reddy & disciples – Kuchipudi (Telangana)
- Guru Vidha Lal & disciples – Kathak (Delhi)
- Guru Shrimati Madkholkar – Bharatanatyam (Nagpur)
The 20th anniversary of Saare Jahan Se Accha stands as a tribute not only to India’s artistic soul, but also to the singular vision of a woman who has spent her life in its service.
'Saare Jahan Se Accha' Festival Details:
When: August 12 and 13, 2025, from 6.30 pm onwards
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
