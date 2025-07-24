ETV Bharat / lifestyle

20th Anniversary Of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' Festival In Delhi Honours India’s Classical Dance Heritage and the Legacy of Guru Mayadhar Raut

This August, the Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, founded and led by Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, marks 20 glorious years of Saare Jahan Se Accha - a pioneering festival that has become a cultural landmark in India’s classical arts calendar. The two-day celebration will take place on August 12th and 13th at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, with performances beginning at 6.30 pm on both evenings. Entry is open to all, and audiences are invited to witness this confluence of legacy and devotion to the arts.

Founded in 2005 by Guru Ranjana Gauhar, Saare Jahan Se Accha began as a tribute to India’s independence and has since evolved into a respected platform for classical dance. This milestone edition of the festival is dedicated to the memory of her own Guru, the legendary Guru Mayadhar Raut, whose teachings continue to inspire generations.

Odissi danseuse and guru Ranjana Gauhar (ETV Bharat)

Says Guru Ranjana Gauhar says, “When I began Saare Jahan Se Accha two decades ago, it was a humble offering to honour our freedom through the eternal language of classical dance. Today, as we celebrate 20 years, I feel immense gratitude for the artists, gurus, disciples, and rasikas who have walked this path with us.”

Festival Line-up

Day 1 – Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

The festival opens with Nal-Damayanti, an original dance production choreographed by Guru Ranjana Gauhar. Based on an episode from the Mahabharata, the production will be presented in a fusion of Odissi and Chhau, featuring live dancers interacting with a fully computer-generated visual environment.