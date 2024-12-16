5 Must-Visit Places In Russia If You Are Visiting For The First Time After It Announces Visa Free Travel For Indias

Russia, the largest country in the world, is now more accessible than ever for Indian travelers as visa-free travel is likely to become a reality. Earlier in June this year, reports surfaced that Russia and India discussed bilateral agreement to ease visa restrictions for each other, in a bid to implement visa-free group tourist exchanges. Since 2023, Indians have been eligible for e-visas to travel to Russia, which takes about four days to get processed. India becomes one of the five countries for the number of e-visad issued last yer, with 9,500 e-visas being granred to Indian reavellers.

Now, if the country announced visa-free entry for indians, and if you are planning your trip to the country for the first time, we have got you covered. From architectural marvels to breathtaking natural landscapes and vibrant cultural hubs, Russia offers a lot of experiences. Here are five must-visit destinations that should top your travel list:

Moscow

The capital city is a blend of history, culture, and modernity. Red Square, the Kremlin, and St. Basil’s Cathedral are iconic landmarks, while Gorky Park and the Bolshoi Theatre add charm to the vibrant cityscape. If you are a history buff and enjoy spy thrillers than you know about The KGB, or Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti, which was a Soviet intelligence and security agency. Though, KGB was dissolved in 1991, and the building is now home to the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, which is a historic architectural marvel you must visit.

Saint Petersburg

Known as the cultural capital of Russia, Saint Petersburg is a treasure trove of art, history, and stunning architecture. Saint Petersburg is often referred to as the 'Venice of the North'. The city was founded by Peter the Great, and it boasts iconic landmarks such as the Hermitage Museum, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, and the opulent Peterhof Palace, often called the 'Russian Versailles'. The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood dazzles with its intricate mosaics, while the Mariinsky Theatre offers world-class ballet and opera performances. A stroll along Nevsky Prospect reveals a lively mix of shops, cafes, and historic buildings.

Lake Baikal

The world’s deepest freshwater lake is a natural wonder that offers scenic beauty, unique wildlife, and opportunities for adventure like ice trekking and dog sledding during winter. Located in Siberia, it holds 20% of the planet’s unfrozen freshwater. Surrounded by breathtaking mountains and forests, Lake Baikal offers unparalleled views and unique activities, such as ice trekking and dog sledding in winter or hiking and kayaking in summer. The lake is home to over 1,700 species of plants and animals, many of which are found nowhere else, including the Baikal seal.

Kazan

A melting pot of Russian and Tatar cultures, Kazan is famous for its Kremlin (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), vibrant mosques, and delicious cuisine. It’s an excellent destination for history and culture enthusiasts. Located on the Volga River, Kazan is a unique destination that showcases a harmonious mix of Eastern and Western cultures. The city also has Kul Sharif Mosque and Annunciation Cathedral which are architectural marvels. You can stroll along Bauman Street, indulge in traditional Tatar cuisine, and experience the vibrant energy of this historic city.

Sochi

Located on the Black Sea coast, Sochi is a popular resort city offering beaches in summer and skiing in winter. It’s also known for hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics. The city is often referred to as the 'Pearl of the Black Sea', is one of Russia’s most famous resort destinations. Known for its year-round appeal, Sochi is a city of contrasts—a place where snowy mountain peaks coexist with sunny beaches. Sochi is alos Russia's longest city stretching along the Black Sea coast for approximately 145 kilometers. It also takes a short drive from Sochi is Krasnaya Polyana, a premier ski resort that attracts winter sports enthusiasts from around the world. It’s also a great spot for hiking and mountain biking in the summer.