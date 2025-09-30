ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Rumi Day 2025: The Sufi For All Seasons Who Outlived Time With His Mystic Poetry

On Rumi Day, we explore how a 13th-century mystic managed to outlive empires, outlast religions, and infiltrate the algorithms of the 21st century.

Rumi
September 30 is celebrated as Rumi Day (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST

3 Min Read
Rumi's poetry has inspired whirling dervishes in Turkey, calligraphy in Iran, sufi music in South Asia, and self-help culture in the West. Popstar Madonna once read him on stage. British rock band Coldplay sneaked his lines into a song. Yoga teachers borrow him for mantras. Instagram influencers quote him between selfies. And yet, beneath all the commodification, the raw truth remains: his words can still move us.

His impact has not been limited to the dusty manuscripts of scholars. His words continue to cross borders with a mischievous ease. Translations in English have made him the bestselling poet in America for years, a statistic so bizarre it might make Chaucer, Shakespeare, and Frost shift uncomfortably in their graves.

Who Is Rumi?

Rumi, or Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, was born in 1207 in Balkh, when that part of the world was a crossroad of conquerors, poets, saints, and storytellers. And yet, eight centuries later, his words still slip into WhatsApp forwards, pop songs, yoga retreats, and even Instagram captions that pretend to be profound. How did this 13th-century mystic manage the trick of outliving empires, outlasting religions, and infiltrating the algorithms of the 21st century?

Rumi’s poetry is not polite wallpaper verse. It is fire and longing, grief and joy, spun into lines that sound like songs from another world. It tells you that to live is to burn, to break, to dissolve, and to dance. To fall in love not only with another person but with the very act of being alive, and with the divine pulse thrumming beneath it all.

Why Everyone Should Read Rumi

Because Rumi is not selling you answers. He is inviting you into the mystery. He does not tell you how to love, he sets you on fire with the desire to love. He does not promise certainty, but he makes uncertainty bearable, even beautiful. Perhaps this is why Rumi belongs everywhere: on the lips of lovers, in the halls of mystics, in the conversations of skeptics, in the playlists of seekers who don’t know what they’re seeking. Rumi’s voice is both personal and universal: the whisper in your chest when you are alone, and the chorus of humanity when it dares to dream together.

Begin With Rumi’s Essential Works

To read Rumi is not simply to open a book, but to step into a vast, whirling room of words, where stories, parables, jokes, and laments swirl like dervishes. Here are the doors one can step through:

1. The Masnavi

Six volumes, tens of thousands of verses. This is Rumi’s great ocean, a sea of allegories and parables that invite you to dive in, lose your breath, and emerge transformed. The Masnavi is sometimes called “the Quran in Persian,” not because it repeats scripture, but because it explores (through story and metaphor) the human struggle to connect with the divine. In its tales of donkeys, merchants, and lovers, it hides questions of life, death, and God.

2. Divan-e Shams-e Tabrizi

Named after his beloved teacher, Shams, this collection is Rumi in his wildest, most ecstatic form. Here, the poetry blazes. Each ghazal feels like a burst of flame: love so consuming it erases boundaries between human and divine. If the Masnavi is a teaching text, the Divan is a love song: impossible to pin down, overflowing with longing.

3. Fihi Ma Fihi (“It Is What It Is”)

This is Rumi sitting with his disciples, speaking in prose, explaining his thoughts, his philosophy, his understanding of life and faith. It feels conversational, intimate, as if you are in the room with him. A book for readers who want to hear Rumi not as a poet on a pedestal but as a teacher, witty and sharp-eyed.

