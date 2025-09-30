ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Rumi Day 2025: The Sufi For All Seasons Who Outlived Time With His Mystic Poetry

September 30 is celebrated as Rumi Day ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST 3 Min Read

Rumi's poetry has inspired whirling dervishes in Turkey, calligraphy in Iran, sufi music in South Asia, and self-help culture in the West. Popstar Madonna once read him on stage. British rock band Coldplay sneaked his lines into a song. Yoga teachers borrow him for mantras. Instagram influencers quote him between selfies. And yet, beneath all the commodification, the raw truth remains: his words can still move us. His impact has not been limited to the dusty manuscripts of scholars. His words continue to cross borders with a mischievous ease. Translations in English have made him the bestselling poet in America for years, a statistic so bizarre it might make Chaucer, Shakespeare, and Frost shift uncomfortably in their graves. Who Is Rumi? Rumi, or Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, was born in 1207 in Balkh, when that part of the world was a crossroad of conquerors, poets, saints, and storytellers. And yet, eight centuries later, his words still slip into WhatsApp forwards, pop songs, yoga retreats, and even Instagram captions that pretend to be profound. How did this 13th-century mystic manage the trick of outliving empires, outlasting religions, and infiltrating the algorithms of the 21st century? Rumi’s poetry is not polite wallpaper verse. It is fire and longing, grief and joy, spun into lines that sound like songs from another world. It tells you that to live is to burn, to break, to dissolve, and to dance. To fall in love not only with another person but with the very act of being alive, and with the divine pulse thrumming beneath it all.