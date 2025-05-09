With Two Full-Length Albums And Major Tour, Röyksopp Are The Norwegians Who Refuse to Fade Out

There’s a certain breed of musicians you don’t expect to age, not because they aren’t allowed to but because their music always sounded slightly detached from the regular passing of time. Röyksopp was always one of them. Their debut Melody A.M. dropped in 2001, just as the internet was still dialling up and the phrase “Scandinavian electronica” still sounded like a furniture brand. Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland were the cool kids from the cold country, making music that felt like it belonged somewhere between a glacier and a nightclub.

So when we heard Röyksopp had released not one but two albums in the span of a few months (and announced a US-Europe tour to boot) we didn’t feel surprised as much as we felt grateful. Like catching up with an old friend who’s just as odd and brilliant as you remember, only now he wears glasses and drinks more water.

The newest release, True Electric, arrived this April and is a 19-track, full-blown reimagining of the band’s expansive catalogue. It follows Nebulous Sundays: an ambient album they snuck out last December with no fanfare and a title that sounds like a David Attenborough documentary narrated by a synth. Together, the two albums form a kind of binary star system. Röyksopp, apparently, don’t just return... they orbit.

Still Plugged In

Let’s be honest: electronic artists nearing 50 years of age are not supposed to be this busy. They’re supposed to be DJing for museum fundraisers or scoring arthouse films. But Röyksopp have clearly been spending more time in the studio than on panel discussions about “the state of streaming.” True Electric is not a comeback record. It’s a recalibration: a live show turned inside-out and recorded with the sharpness of a studio album. It’s made up of reworked versions of earlier material from across their discography: the kind of tracks you thought you’d grown out of until you hear them reimagined in a Berlin warehouse groove.

What Else Is There? featuring Fever Ray is still gorgeously paranoid, but now it’s been rewired for a darker dancefloor. Do It Again with Robyn sounds less like a plea and more like a dare. There’s also This Time, This Place..., The Girl and the Robot, and newer collabs with Karen Harding and Alison Goldfrapp.

Röyksopp have always been emotionally generous. They gave us heartache with reverb. Longing layered in loops. And they did it without ever going full Bon Iver. Their music was never indie in that sense. But what they’ve done with True Electric is say, quite loudly: we’re not done talking to the dancefloor. Most musicians who came up in the 2000s either burned out, mellowed out, or got sucked into the algorithm’s cruel game. Röyksopp have chosen none of those paths. They’re doing their own thing, again, in a way that feels radical.

Did we mention True Electric is nearly two hours long? No, that’s not a typo. This is less an album and more a sonic installation. Röyksopp are creating space (sprawling, neon-lit space) for something less tidy than streaming metrics. This is music made by people who have nothing to prove and everything to play for. There’s a comfort in Röyksopp’s continued weirdness. Not the kind of weird that’s cultivated for TikTok, but the old-school Scandinavian strangeness of snowy forests and conceptual trilogies and surprise ambient albums with seven-word subtitles. The fact that Nebulous Nights: An Ambient Excursion into Profound Mysteries even exists is surprising.

On the Road Again

The tour kicks off next week across the US and Europe. It’s both a nostalgia trip and a look forward. They’ve retooled their live setup, using modular synths, immersive visuals, and that trademark Röyksopp ability to make thousands of people feel like they're inside their own headphones.

So where does True Electric sit in the Röyksopp catalogue? It’s not Melody A.M.—nothing ever will be. It’s not Profound Mysteries either, though you’ll find its fingerprints. What it is is Röyksopp at their most human. No metaphors, no sci-fi voiceovers. Just two guys, some machines, and the kind of emotional clarity that only comes when you’ve been doing this long enough to know what actually matters. Röyksopp's music, even now, still makes us feel like you’re discovering something new.