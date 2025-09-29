ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Becomes First Neo-Classical Musician To Play On Popular London Busking Show

Busking is the act of performing live music, dance, or other artistic acts in a public place to entertain passersby and receive voluntary monetary tips or gratuities. It serves as a way for artists to showcase their talent, promote their work, gain experience, and earn money, while also adding vibrancy to public spaces.

In a landmark moment for Indian musicians, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has become the first neo-classical musician to perform on the critically acclaimed DJ AG live session which has previously featured global icons like Will Smith, Idris Elba, Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran, marking a significant cross-cultural collaborative milestone. The DJ AG Session, curated by TikTok sensation Ashley Gordon (better known as DJ AG) has become a hub for cross-genre collaboration. Famous for his impromptu street busking performances with global superstars, DJ AG’s platform celebrates innovation, creativity and inclusivity in music.

The young sitar virtuoso’s participation in one of London’s most popular street busking outings showcased the dynamic possibilities of traditional Indian music within contemporary contexts. During an electrifying performance, he captivated hundreds with a genre-spanning set, seamlessly blending traditional ragas with pop culture beats. This 30-minute showcase featuring playlist staples such as Tandavam, Tumhi Dekho Na, The Burning Ghat not only elevated Indian traditional music on an international scale but also showed how traditional forms can interface with contemporary artistic expressions.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma says, “Representing the rich legacy of the sitar and India's cultural heritage in contemporary formats is not just a personal milestone; it’s a celebration of cultural pride and the enduring beauty of Indian neo-classical traditions.” With this collaboration, he is not only reimagining the role of Indian traditional music with the establishment of the sound of New India on the world stage but also proving that heritage can thrive within modern-day expressive frameworks.

As the last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Sharma has rapidly emerged as a prominent torchbearer of the sitar, with an innate ability to merge the intricate complexities of Indian traditional music with modern genres creates a captivating experience that transcends cultural boundaries. His recent tours across the United States, United Kingdom, and India have drawn critical acclaim from diverse audiences with sold-out shows across various arenas in record time.