Catch Amit Trivedi And Parvaaz At Riders Music Festival 2025 In Delhi This February

Bunny hop into a community of throttle enthusiasts, bikers, and music lovers from across the country at The Riders Music Festival (RMF). The 2025 edition will one up all the previous editions with 10 incredible artist performances.
Hosted by Red FM, RMF will take place on February 8th and 9th, 2025, at the sprawling Backyard Sports Club. This year’s theme is about uniting biking enthusiasts, music lovers, and adventure seekers in a celebration of bikes, beats, and brotherhood, with a strong focus on inclusivity and sustainability. Leading up to the main event, RMF will host Breakfast Rides across 32 cities, bringing together biker communities for a memorable prelude to the festival.
Star-Studded Artist Line-Up
The festival boasts an impressive roster of seven live performances, headlined by some of the most iconic and dynamic names in the music industry:
Amit Trivedi: The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and composer known for his versatility and chart-topping tracks like Namo Namo, Iktara, and Shaam. His high-energy performances are sure to set the stage on fire.
Seedhe Maut: Delhi’s own hip-hop duo, bringing razor-sharp lyricism and hard-hitting beats that capture the pulse of urban India.
Paradox: The breakout star of MTV Hustle 2.0, whose lyrical prowess and unique style have made him one of the most exciting young talents in the Indian rap scene.
Gurbax: A bass music powerhouse who blends Indian sounds with global electronic vibes, delivering an electrifying experience with every drop.
Parvaaz: This popular rock band brings their signature blend of soulful melodies and progressive rock, creating an immersive musical journey for fans.
Prabh Deep: Known for his genre-defying sound, Prabh Deep merges storytelling with experimental beats, making him a standout voice in India’s hip-hop landscape.
Raman Negi: The former frontman of The Local Train's solo work brings heartfelt lyrics and raw energy that resonate with Gen Z and millennials.
What to Expect at RMF 2025
Beyond the music, the Riders Music Festival promises a holistic experience with something for everyone:
Bike and Car Showcases: Over 50 custom, vintage, and adventure bikes and cars will be on display, celebrating the thrill of the open road.
Adrenaline Zones: Stunt shows and interactive gaming zones will keep your pulse racing.
Streetwear Fashion Zone: Explore new trends with curated collections from top streetwear brands.
Grub: Indulge in premium food and beverage options from a handpicked selection of vendors.
Sustainability Focus: The festival aims to promote eco-conscious living, with an emphasis on electric vehicles and sustainable practices.
The festival’s prelude featured an inspiring keynote by Paralympic champion Deepa Malik, who shared her journey of resilience and passion for biking. “Biking has been my anchor through every phase of life. Wheels, to me, symbolize freedom, not limits. That’s why I feel such a personal connection to the Riders Music Festival,” she said, setting the tone for an empowering and inclusive celebration.
Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM, said, “At its heart, RMF is about the camaraderie and solidarity among bikers. This year, we aim to make the event inclusive for everyone—bikers and non-bikers alike—while promoting sustainability and fostering a strong sense of community.”
Event Details
Dates: February 8th & 9th, 2025
Venue: Backyard Sports Club, Next to Cyberscape corporate building, Gurugram
