Réunion Island's Solah Brought The Magic Of Maloya To The Mumbai Jazz Festival

Saturday night at the Mumbai Jazz Festival was electric and steeped in the kind of magic that only comes from a place of respect for cultural heritage and global collaboration. Among the standout performances was the Reunion Island-based band, Solah, who brought their rich blend of jazz, Creole, African and Indian influences to the open-air stage at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

The group delivered an unforgettable set that merged global sounds with the soul of maloya (the traditional music of Réunion Island). The ETV Bharat Lifestyle team caught up with sisters Bernadette and Patricia Philippe from Solah at the Mumbai Jazz Festival. “Reunion has a culture influenced by Africa, India, China, Madagascar, Europe, and beyond. This reflects in our music,” they told us.

That diversity was palpable on stage, where Subhash Dhunoohchand's tabla, Aniel Jean David’s bass, Thomas Aymeric’s congas, and Barret Ulrick’s electric guitar joined forces with the two sisters to create a sound that was equal parts meditative and dynamic.

Sisters in Harmony

“Maloya began as a form of expression for the enslaved people of Réunion Island, much like the blues in the United States,” explained Patricia. “Its powerful connection to freedom and resistance made it a target of oppression. It was banned during colonial times for its association with rebellion and cultural pride.”

On Saturday, maloya was performed and celebrated. With instruments like the kayamb (a shaker made of cane and seeds) and the roulèr (a drum), Solah transported the audience into the heart of Réunion Island’s history, weaving its rhythms seamlessly into their jazz compositions.

Tabla exponent Subhash Dhunoohchand (ETV Bharat)

“As modern ambassadors of maloya, we were honoured to share this music with the people of India,” said Bernadette. “India, like Réunion, has a history shaped by the mingling of cultures and the scars of colonialism. While our histories may differ, our struggles and triumphs are intertwined.”

Collaboration Across Continents

Solah’s performance also highlighted their ongoing collaboration with Indian artists, including a recent session with Mahua Mukherjee, a classical singer from Delhi. They also spoke of a masterclass with the renowned sarangi player Pandit Sangeet Mishra, calling it a “blessing.”

This spirit of collaboration was echoed in their live performance, where Dhunoohchand’s tabla and Aymeric’s congas danced in a rhythmic dialogue, while the sisters’ voices carried the stories of their ancestors to a mesmerized saudience.

Their familial bond brought another dimension to the performance. “Our immersion in music since childhood has given us the opportunity to collaborate with professionals in theatre, dance and music,” said Patricia. “Solah’s fusion and dynamics were created by our experience in blues and jazz.” On stage, that bond was evident in their seamless harmonies and intuitive interactions.