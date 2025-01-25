Republic Day Traditions In India: From Gun Salute To Beating Retreat And Parade

Every year, on January 26th, India awakens with a renewed sense of pride and patriotism as it celebrates Republic Day. This day in 1950, India as a nation adopted the Indian Constitution making the nation as a sovereign, democratic republic. Across the country, vibrant traditions are seen to honour this significant milestone, which reflects the unity and diversity of the nation.
Why do we celebrate Republic Day?
The day commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India. January 26 was specifically chosen as the 'date of commencement' of the Constitution because it was on this day in 1930 that Purna Swaraj Day was celebrated. On January 26, 1950, the constitution replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the official governing text of the country.
How long do Republic Day celebrations last?
Before 2022, the Indian Republic Day celebration used to begin on January 24. However, in 2022, the government changed the start date to January 23to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as part of the celebration. The Beating Retreat Ceremony is held of January 29 which marks the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.
Beating Retreat features military music and marching bands from the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, takes the salute.
The tradition of Beating Retreat dates back to the early stages of organized warfare, where the beating of drums and the procession of Post Guards marked the conclusion of the day.
Where is the Republic Day Parade held?
Earlier, between 1950 and 1954, the parade was held at Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway (now Kartavya Path), Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds. Since 1955, the parade has been traditionally held at Rajpath (now renamed Kartavya Path)
Who was the first Republic Day chief guest?
On January 26, 1950 Indonesian President Sukarno was the first chief guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India. In 1955 when the first parade was held at Rajpath, Malik Ghulam Mohammad, Governor-General of Pakistan, became the first person from Pakistan to attend the Republic Day parade in India.
What is the 21-Gun Salute?
In the context of Republic Day celebrations in India, the 21-Gun Salute is a traditional ceremonial honour accorded to the President of India. The time of the gun salute firing matches the length of the National Anthem. The first firing occurs at the start of the National Anthem and the last firing occurs right after 52 seconds. The salute is executed with blank rounds o simulate the sound of firing, rather than using live shells.
During the 21-Gun Salute, firing is not done with 21 canons. Instead, three rounds are fired with seven canons.
In 2023, the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns, which traditionally fired the 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations, were replaced by indigenous 105 mm field guns. The 25-pounder guns were made in 1941 by the British.
The first Republic Day
The first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on January 26, 1950, marking the birth of the Indian Republic.
The first Republic Day parade took place in 1950 at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, formerly named Irwin Amphitheatre.
The event featured the participation of more than 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from the Indian military.
Republic Day 2025
Theme:
Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas
Chief Guest:
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto
Tableaux of 16 states/UTs and 10 ministries/ Department of the Union Government will be showcased during the parade.
A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia to join Indian Armed Forces contingents on Kartavya Path.
This year, a Tri-Services tableau will take part for the first time in the Republic Day Parade 2025 which will be held in New Delhi.
How does the celebration proceed?
The day begins with the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. This solemn gesture pays tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. As the first rays of sunlight touch the capital, all eyes turn to the grand Rajpath avenue, where the Republic Day Parade takes center stage.
Republic Day Parade
The parade is a breathtaking spectacle that shows India’s military might, cultural richness, and technological advancements. The President of India, as the supreme commander of the armed forces, presides over the event, and a chief guest adds to the occasion's prestige. The march begins with regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their disciplined formations and precision are admirable.
Tableaux dislay
Following the military display, colorful tableaux from different states roll down Rajpath, depicting regional traditions, historical landmarks, and social messages. These floats capture India’s incredible diversity, from the serene backwaters of Kerala to the vibrant folk dances of Rajasthan. Schoolchildren add to the festivities with synchronised dances and performances.
Aerial display by Indian Air Force
A highlight of the celebration is the aerial display by the Indian Air Force. Fighter jets soar through the skies in intricate formations, leaving behind trails of saffron, white, and green — the colors of the Indian flag. The roar of the jets echoes the country’s strength and determination, leaving spectators spellbound for the lifetime.
Beating Retreat and conclusion of the celebrations
The evening concludes with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29th, held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. This musical extravaganza, performed by the bands of the three armed forces, marks the official end of Republic Day celebrations. The illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate offer a stunning backdrop as the national flag is lowered. Earlier, the ceremony would end with the haunting notes of “Abide With Me” – a British Hymn, which was said to be Mahatma Gandhi's favorite. However, it was dropped in 2022 from India's annual Republic Day celebrations, as part of what the government said is "ongoing process of decolonizing India".
