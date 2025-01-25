ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Republic Day Traditions In India: From Gun Salute To Beating Retreat And Parade

Every year, on January 26th, India awakens with a renewed sense of pride and patriotism as it celebrates Republic Day. This day in 1950, India as a nation adopted the Indian Constitution making the nation as a sovereign, democratic republic. Across the country, vibrant traditions are seen to honour this significant milestone, which reflects the unity and diversity of the nation.

Why do we celebrate Republic Day?

The day commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India. January 26 was specifically chosen as the 'date of commencement' of the Constitution because it was on this day in 1930 that Purna Swaraj Day was celebrated. On January 26, 1950, the constitution replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the official governing text of the country.

How long do Republic Day celebrations last?

Before 2022, the Indian Republic Day celebration used to begin on January 24. However, in 2022, the government changed the start date to January 23to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as part of the celebration. The Beating Retreat Ceremony is held of January 29 which marks the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

Beating Retreat features military music and marching bands from the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, takes the salute.

The tradition of Beating Retreat dates back to the early stages of organized warfare, where the beating of drums and the procession of Post Guards marked the conclusion of the day.

File Photo: Beating Retreat (ETV Bharat)

Where is the Republic Day Parade held?

Earlier, between 1950 and 1954, the parade was held at Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway (now Kartavya Path), Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds. Since 1955, the parade has been traditionally held at Rajpath (now renamed Kartavya Path)

Who was the first Republic Day chief guest?

On January 26, 1950 Indonesian President Sukarno was the first chief guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India. In 1955 when the first parade was held at Rajpath, Malik Ghulam Mohammad, Governor-General of Pakistan, became the first person from Pakistan to attend the Republic Day parade in India.

What is the 21-Gun Salute?

In the context of Republic Day celebrations in India, the 21-Gun Salute is a traditional ceremonial honour accorded to the President of India. The time of the gun salute firing matches the length of the National Anthem. The first firing occurs at the start of the National Anthem and the last firing occurs right after 52 seconds. The salute is executed with blank rounds o simulate the sound of firing, rather than using live shells.

During the 21-Gun Salute, firing is not done with 21 canons. Instead, three rounds are fired with seven canons.

In 2023, the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns, which traditionally fired the 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations, were replaced by indigenous 105 mm field guns. The 25-pounder guns were made in 1941 by the British.

The first Republic Day

The first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on January 26, 1950, marking the birth of the Indian Republic.

The first Republic Day parade took place in 1950 at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, formerly named Irwin Amphitheatre.