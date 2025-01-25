ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Republic Day 2025: Celebrate Republic Day With These Inspiring Quotes, Wishes And Messages

As the dawn of January 26 breaks over the nation, the streets of India will resound with the notes of celebration and patriotism. Republic Day honours the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This day calls for the remembrance of India's journey from colonial subjugation to a sovereign, democratic republic.

Why Republic Day Still Matters

It serves as an homage to the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and visionaries who laid the foundation of modern India. It marks the day when India transformed into a sovereign, secular, and democratic republic, free from the vestiges of colonial rule. The values enshrined in the Constitution (justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity) remain as relevant in 2025 as ever. It’s a day to reflect on how far we’ve come and recommit to the ideals that bind us together as one nation.

Share these wishes with your friends and relatives (Freepik)

In the spirit of Republic Day, let us explore a collection of wishes, quotes, and messages that resonate with the essence of this national celebration.