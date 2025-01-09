What It Means To Be A Woman Living In Urban India, And What Cities Are Getting Right

Indian cities have always been a mix of opportunity and challenge, but for women, they often feel like a balancing act between progress and safety. The 'Top Cities For Women In India 2024' report explores what life is like for women across urban India. The report shows us how cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are creating spaces where women can thrive, while also highlighting the hurdles women face daily, from safety concerns to limited access to resources.

Top Cities By City Inclusion Score (CIS):

Bengaluru: CIS of 47.15. Chennai: CIS of 46.31. Mumbai: CIS of 41.11. Hyderabad: CIS of 38.89. Pune: CIS of 36.88

Bengaluru is leading the charge when it comes to creating job opportunities for women. With its booming tech scene, the city is a hub for women entrepreneurs and professionals. Similarly, Chennai shines with strong social policies and programmes that encourage women to join the workforce (its female labour force participation rate is a solid 43.2%, much higher than the national average).

Mumbai is a city of dreams. With high literacy rates and diverse job opportunities, it’s a place where women can chase big ambitions. But even in these cities, challenges like long commutes and safety concerns remind us that progress isn’t always perfect.

“I love living in Mumbai. The energy of the people is infectious and the city is always buzzing. It is the safest city I've lived in so far although the crowded commute does take a toll on you,” says Prachi Desai, a media consultant who moved there from Bhopal for a brighter career.

Hyderabad emerges as a promising city for women, striking a balance between opportunity and livability. The report highlights the city’s strong showing in infrastructure and ease of living, which are bolstered by its status as a growing tech hub. However, Hyderabad still has work to do in areas like education, with a female literacy rate of just 65.1% (a significant gap compared to other top cities). Safety remains a concern as well, with women often navigating the city’s busy streets amid inconsistent public transport options. Despite these challenges, Hyderabad’s expanding job market and modern amenities make it a city full of potential for women looking to build careers and improve their quality of life.

Employment Insights:

Only 10% of working-age Indian women were employed or seeking employment in 2023.

Women constitute 48% of India’s population but contribute only 18% to GDP. Closing this gender gap could significantly boost the GDP by nearly 20%

Among large cities, Mumbai (7.60) and Bengaluru (7.54) scored the highest in skilling and employment opportunities.

For smaller cities, Gurugram leads with a score of 7.68

Bengaluru leads in Industrial Inclusion with a score of 81.33.

Chennai leads in Social Inclusion with a score of 45.31.

Mumbai shows strong consistency across both dimensions

"Organizations are uniquely positioned to influence the inclusivity ofthe cities they operate in. By implementing policies that reflect the parameters highlighted in the TCWI report—such as mentorshipprograms for women, enhanced parental leave, and workplace safety initiatives—they can become role models of inclusion. Also,organizations can measure and publicly report their contributions to local inclusivity, aligning their corporate goals with broadercommunity needs. By doing so, they not only enhance their credibility but also inspire other entities to follow suit, creating a cultureof accountability and shared progress," said Dr Saundarya Rajesh Social Entrepreneur, Founder-President, Avtar Group which published the report.

The Safety Factor

Mumbai ranked highest for safety among large cities with a score of 7.19.

In smaller cities, Thiruvananthapuram leads with a score of 7.43

Gurugram scored the lowest with 5.60

No matter how many opportunities a city offers, safety is often a deciding factor for women. Whether it’s walking home at night or commuting to work, the sense of safety (or lack of it) shapes daily life. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru still struggle with high crime rates against women, even though they top the rankings in other areas.

Efforts like women-only train compartments and increased police patrolling are helping, but these are short-term fixes. For cities to truly feel safe, they need better-lit streets, smarter urban planning, and more accountability when it comes to addressing harassment and violence.

Education And Economic Independence

One thing the report makes clear is that education and economic opportunities go hand in hand. Cities with higher literacy rates (like Mumbai and Chennai) also tend to offer better job prospects for women. These cities show that when women are given access to education, they’re better equipped to succeed in the workforce and make independent choices.

Urban infrastructure plays a huge role in shaping women’s lives. Think about it. If your city has good public transport, affordable housing near workplaces, and reliable childcare options, juggling work and family becomes so much easier. Chennai and Pune are great examples of cities that are making strides in this area. Meanwhile, cities in central and eastern India still lag behind, showing the need for more targeted efforts in education, safety, and infrastructure.

On the flip side, poor infrastructure can make daily life a nightmare. Take Bengaluru, for instance: while it’s a tech giant, its traffic and lack of last-mile connectivity make getting around stressful, especially for women balancing work and home responsibilities. For cities to truly support women, they need to invest in gender-sensitive urban planning.

Health And Well-Being

More than hospitals and clinics, health and well-being are about creating environments where women feel supported, physically and mentally. Cities like Chennai, with their focus on women’s health programmes, are leading the way. But more cities need to follow suit.

Beyond physical health, there’s a need to build public spaces that encourage social connections and recreation, like parks and community centers. These spaces play a big role in improving women’s mental health and overall quality of life.

If cities like Bengaluru and Chennai can set the standard, there’s hope for more inclusive urban spaces across the country. Because when women thrive, entire cities thrive. And that’s a future worth working toward.