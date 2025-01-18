ETV Bharat / lifestyle

7 Red Flags That Show Your Partner Isn’t Serious About Your Relationship

You know that sinking feeling in your gut? The one you get when you’re putting in all the effort and your partner is treating your relationship like a casual group project where they’re just there for the grades? Sometimes, the signs are so obvious they might as well come with neon lights and a marching band. If you’re feeling like something’s off, you might be onto something.

1. You’re the One Always Making Plans

Remember that time he texted, “We should hang out sometime,” and then...nothing? If you’re the one constantly arranging dates, booking movie tickets or even just trying to get a simple phone call on the calendar, that’s a major red flag. Says Sheetal Vohra-Gulati, Career Coach and Behaviour Therapist at Positive Ripples Counselling Services in Pune: “A healthy relationship is about mutual effort. You deserve someone who’s just as excited to see you as you are to see them.” And let’s be real: if he can’t be bothered to set aside time for you, he’s probably not taking this seriously.

2. Zero Meaningful Conversations

Talking to him feels like a game of emotional ping-pong where you’re doing all the paddling, and he’s barely returning the ball. You open up about your feelings, your day, or even your favourite obscure documentary, and he responds with a blank stare or worse, a “cool.” As Sheetal says, “If he avoids meaningful conversations or dismisses your emotions, it’s a sign he’s not investing as much in the relationship as you are.” You need a partner, not a cardboard cutout.

3. You Feel Like a Backup Plan

You’ve lost count of how many times he has cancelled plans last minute or “forgotten” about your coffee date. Yet, when he’s bored or suddenly free, guess who gets a last-minute “You up?” text. It’s not because you’re his priority; it’s because you’re convenient. And no, convenience is not a love language.

4. His Phone Is His BFF