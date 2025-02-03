Rekha And Vishal Bhardwaj Will Perform Sufiana Songs At NCPA's Sufi Music Festival Sama’a in Mumbai

For centuries, Sufis have used music as a means of forging a connection with the Divine, allowing the sounds of poetry and melody to dissolve the barriers between the self and the Creator. Sufi music invites us to transcend the material and experience the divine. Sama’a is the NCPA’s annual Sufi Music Festival, which pays homage to the genre for three magical nights from February 7-9, 2025 in Mumbai.

Sama’a is set to commence with an engaging talk by Prof Naman Ahuja on ‘Chandayan’, followed by an exclusive screening from the NCPA’s archive featuring a performance by the legendary Wadali Brothers. The second and the third day will witness two stellar performances by Nizami Bandhu and esteemed singer-composer couple Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj respectively.

Schedule For Day 1

The Chandayan – A Sufi Tale of Ishq between Languages, Cultures & People

When: February 07, 2025 at 6 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Step into the world of Chandayan, a 14th-century masterpiece composed in Hindavi, the old Hindi dialect of Jaunpuri Avadhi. Regarded as one of the foundational texts of Hindi literature, this tale of romance between Lorik and Chanda serves as an allegory for Ishq — the spiritual love for the Divine. Selected for religious instruction by the Sufi Maulana Da’ud during the Tughlaq period, Chandayan bridges cultures and languages with its rich narrative and timeless themes.

Art historian and scholar Prof. Naman Ahuja will guide audiences through the story’s fascinating illustrations, painted between 1475 and 1525. These artworks, foundational to pre-Mughal painting in North India, offer invaluable insights into the region’s artistic, social, and cultural history. In this illustrated talk, Prof. Ahuja will explore the politics of language and patronage in the Sultanate period and highlight the enduring relevance of Chandayan in art history and vernacular literature.

Screening of Sufiana compositions by Wadali Brothers & group

When: February 7, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

A cherished moment from Sama’a returns with a screening of Sufiana compositions performed by the legendary Wadali Brothers. This video recording, taken from their unforgettable performance at the NCPA on November 12, 2011, brings their soulful renditions of Sufi poetry to life once more.

Puranchand and the late Pyarelal Wadali, hailing from the village of Guru Ki Wadali in Punjab, were the fifth generation of a musical lineage devoted to Sufi mysticism. Their mastery of classical genres such as kafi, ghazal, and bhajan, combined with the poetry of Sufi saints like Amir Khusrau, Baba Farid, and Bulleh Shah, earned them a special place in Sufi music. The brothers’ emotive voices blended rustic Punjabi expressions with classical music idioms, creating a unique and soulful sound.

Through their work, they spread the message of love and devotion, and their Bollywood hits like Darda Marya and Waris Shah Nu further broadened their reach. This screening features a selection of compositions from their 2011 performance, inviting the audience to reconnect with the transformative power of Sufi music.

Schedule For Day 2

Qawwali Presentation by Nizami Bandhu

When: February 8, 2025 at 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

The revered tradition of qawwali comes to life in this captivating performance by the esteemed Nizami Bandhu. Rooted in the mystical heritage of Sufism, qawwali is a vibrant and expressive art form that invites its listeners into a spiritual journey. Originating from the Sikandara gharana of Uttar Pradesh, the Nizami Bandhu’s legacy stretches back over 600 years.

Their ancestors were part of the legendary Qawwal Bachhe group, led by the revered Sufi poet-scholar Amir Khusrau, and have had a longstanding connection with the Nizamuddin dargah in Delhi. Today, the group, led by Chand Nizami, carries on this tradition of devotional music, sharing their powerful renditions of works by poets such as Amir Khusrau, Bulleh Shah, and Meerabai.

The Nizami Bandhu has also gained international recognition for its film music contributions, including tracks like Aaj Rang Hain from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar. Join the Nizami Bandhu for an evening of qawwali that celebrates divine love through their soulful voices and intricate melodies.

Schedule For Day 3

When: February 9, 2025, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Sufiana Songs by Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj

The festival brings together Rekha Bhardwaj, known for her soulful voice that blends Hindustani classical and folk traditions, and Vishal Bhardwaj, whose innovative compositions have left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Rekha, a two-time Filmfare award winner, brings her mastery of classical music and evocative tracks from films like Delhi-6 and Ishqiya, while Vishal’s fusion of Indian classical with Western influences adds depth and storytelling to the Sufi tradition.

This special concert will feature famous Sufi songs, including tracks composed by the duo, such as Naina Thag Lenge from Omkara, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Hamari Atariya from Dedh Ishqiya, and Yeh Ishq Hai from Rangoon. Tickets are on sale.