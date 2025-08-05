ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

The iconic red letter box was a fixture on the streets of India ( ETV Bharat )

Registered Post, that old-school, trusted way of sending important documents in India, is officially being discontinued from September 1, 2025. The same service your parents, teachers, lawyers, and government babus have relied on for decades is going away forever.

However, not all is lost. India Post isn’t shutting it down entirely, they’re merging it with Speed Post. So the core features (like proof of delivery, tracking, addressee-specific delivery) will still be available. It is just that now, they’ll come bundled with Speed Post, which is faster but slightly more expensive.

Why Shut Down Registered Post?

Because hardly anyone is using it anymore. In 2011-12, India Post was handling 244 million registered posts. By 2019-20, that figure dropped to 184 million... that’s a 25% decline. People are using WhatsApp, email, online courier services, and e-commerce platforms to write to each other. Even official communication is going digital now.

Maintaining two similar postal services — Registered Post and Speed Post — has become redundant. So, India Post decided to streamline.

But It Was Cheap!