Holi On A Plate: 5 Regional Recipes That Bring India’s Festival of Colours to Life, From Gujiya To Puran Poli

Holi is not just about drenching friends in vibrant gulaal, it’s also about gathering around tables filled with festive delicacies. In Bihar, the festival is incomplete without Dahi Vada and Thekua (deep-fried jaggery-sweetened biscuits that are crunchy on the outside and soft within). Uttar Pradesh is synonymous with Gujiya, the crescent-shaped, deep-fried dumpling stuffed with khoya and nuts, along with the tangy, probiotic-rich Kanji (a fermented beetroot-mustard drink that aids digestion after all the festive indulgence). In Rajasthan, the golden, syrupy ghewar steals the show, paired with the flaky Dal Kachori.

Moving to Maharashtra, Puran Poli takes center stage, often served with a generous drizzle of ghee and a side of warm Masala Milk, infused with saffron and dry fruits. In West Bengal, syrup-drenched Malpua is a must-have, best enjoyed with a bowl of thick, creamy Rabri, while the state also embraces bhang Thandai (a staple in Holi celebrations across North India). Meanwhile, in Punjab, Holi feasts are marked by the crisp and spicy Besan Sev alongside hearty, rural flavours of Makke Di Roti and Sarson Da Saag. Holi is truly a celebration of India’s diverse culinary heritage, where every dish adds its own splash of flavour to the festival of colours. Let’s take a culinary journey across India, exploring the iconic Holi dishes from different states.

A plate of Holi sweets (Getty Images)

1. Dahi Vada & Thekua In Bihar

Thekua is a crispy, deep-fried wheat flour biscuit flavoured with jaggery. While Dahi Vada is enjoyed across India, Bihar’s version is spicier and tangier, served with a generous topping of roasted cumin powder and red chili flakes.

Recipe for Bihari-Style Dahi Vada

Bihari Dahi Wada (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1 cup urad dal (soaked overnight)

½ cup moong dal (soaked overnight)

1 cup dahi, whisked

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp black salt

Tamarind chutney & green chutney for garnish

Oil for frying

Method:

Grind soaked dals into a smooth paste. Add salt and whisk well. Heat oil and deep-fry spoonfuls of the batter until golden brown. Soak the fried vadas in warm water for 15 minutes, then squeeze out excess water. Place vadas in a serving dish, pour whisked dahi over them, and top with cumin, chilli powder, chutneys, and black salt.

2. Gujiya & Kanji In Uttar Pradesh

No Holi in North India is complete without Gujiyas. Kanji is a fermented beetroot and mustard drink is known for its digestive benefits and punchy flavour, often enjoyed after all the Holi snacking.

Gujiya is a popular dish for celebrating Holi in Uttar Pradesh (Getty Images)

Recipe for Traditional Gujiya

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup ghee

Water (as needed)

1 cup khoya (mawa)

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

1 tsp cardamom powder

Oil for frying

Method:

Mix flour and ghee, then knead into a firm dough with water. Cover and rest for 30 minutes. Heat khoya in a pan, add sugar, nuts, and cardamom powder. Let it cool. Roll out small dough circles, fill with stuffing, fold into a crescent shape, and seal the edges. Deep-fry on medium heat until golden brown.

3. Ghewar & Dal Kachori In Rajasthan

A disc-shaped, syrup-soaked dessert, Ghewar is a staple Holi sweet in Rajasthan, with variations including Malai Ghewar and Kesar Ghewar. Spiced lentil-filled Kachoris are a popular Holi snack, paired best with green chutney and tamarind chutney.

Ghewar (Getty Images)

Recipe for Mini Ghewar

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chilled water

½ cup ghee

2 cups sugar

½ cup milk

A pinch of saffron

Sliced almonds and pistachios for garnish

Method:

Whisk ghee and flour together, then add water slowly to make a smooth batter. Heat oil in a deep pan. Pour batter from a height into hot oil, forming a lace-like structure. Fry until golden brown. Dip in sugar syrup infused with saffron and top with chopped nuts.

4. Puran Poli & Masala Milk In Maharashtra

Puran Poli is a Maharashtrian Holi classic, served warm with ghee and saffron-infused milk. They wash it down with Masala Milk, a warm or iced milk infused with saffron, almonds, and cardamom.

Recipe for Puran Poli

Ingredients:

1 cup chana dal (boiled)

¾ cup jaggery

1 cup wheat flour

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp ghee

Method:

Cook chana dal and mash it. Mix with jaggery and cardamom powder to make the stuffing. Knead wheat flour into a soft dough. Roll out dough balls, stuff with the lentil mix, and flatten. Cook on a tawa with ghee until golden brown.

5. Malpua & Bhang Thandai In West Bengal

Bengali Malpua is deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup, often served with rabri. No Holi in North India and Bengal is complete without bhang-infused Thandai, a spiced milk drink with nuts, saffron, and cannabis leaves (optional).

Holi is incomplete without a glass of Thandai (Getty Images)

Recipe for Malpua

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

½ cup milk

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp fennel seeds

Ghee for frying

Method:

Make a batter with flour, milk, sugar, and fennel seeds. Let it rest for 30 minutes. Heat ghee, pour small amounts of batter, and fry until golden. Dip in sugar syrup and serve warm.

So this Holi, why not take a culinary trip across India from your own kitchen? Pick a regional favourite, try a new recipe, and make your Holi feast as vibrant as the festival itself.