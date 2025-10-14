ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Simple Guide To Recycling Waste At Home For Beginners | Recycle Awareness Week 2025

Recycle Awareness Week 2025 is being held from October 13 to 19 ( ETV Bharat )

Waste is a part of our modern lives. We order food online, shop from e-commerce sites, and binge on cola and juice during cricket matches. And all of it leaves behind packaging, bottles, and boxes. But here’s the good part: we can recycle most of it. Think of recycling as life’s reset button: a way to take what’s broken, used, or old, and give it another chance to be useful again. From October 13 to 19, 2025, communities are coming together to talk about something we often overlook: our trash. Every year, Recycle Awareness Week reminds us that saving the planet doesn’t always need grand speeches or million-dollar innovations. Sometimes, it starts with something as small as tossing your plastic bottle into the right bin. Reasons to recycle at home (ETV Bharat)