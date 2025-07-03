The 'Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience' Comes To Bengaluru Along With Arts-Themed Cafe And Merch

While Dutch Post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh’s 2,100 artworks are scattered round the globe in museums and private collections, immersive experiences that turn walls and floors into a dreamy Van Gogh universe have taken over our Instagram feeds. And India’s most-awarded immersive experience travels to Bengaluru to vow audiences.

Bengaluru is currently hosting the visually compelling immersive exhibition, The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, at the Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru. The timings for the Bangalore exhibition are 10 am to 9.30 pm on weekends, and from noon to 9.30 pm Monday to Friday, with last entry at 9 pm on all days. Tickets for the exhibit can be bought on the District app.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience brings out the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings via an unparalleled visual spectacle, boasting India’s first 22K lumen projection and largest screens in India, and a specially created music score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces.

The show brings out the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings (Image courtesy The Silly Fellows)

The paintings for the travelling exhibition were curated and animated by visual artists Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studios, with inputs by co-curator Jay Punjabi. Cutting-edge visual projection technology used by The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience allows audiences to become a part of the spectacular hue-rich world of van Gogh and experience the finest details of his works in unprecedented clarity.

Presented by Bangalore-based The Silly Fellows in collaboration with creative entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa (who also serves as the official curator and brand ambassador for the exhibit) and Jay Punjabi, the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience features a specially-curated line-up of 70 visually captivating pieces from van Gogh’s extraordinary collection of artworks including Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield With Crows, Irises, illuminating every brushstroke and colour with never-before-seen clarity.

Visitors take in the views at the show (Image courtesy The Silly Fellows)

“India deserves the best experiences the world has to offer,” says Chinapa, who’s an avid Van Gogh fan. “I’m particularly excited about bringing this to Bengaluru, where a lot of family and friends live, and a city I call home," he adds. The content for this captivating showcase was meticulously crafted over a span of three months, ensuring a rich and engaging experience for visitors. The journey through the exhibition unfolds across four carefully curated spaces, each designed to offer a distinct facet of the artist’s work:

The Education Room serves as an informative and insightful introduction, providing context and background to van Gogh’s life and artistic journey. The first room in the experience, it takes visitors through the tapestry of his work and life. The Infinity Room, as the name suggests, is an expansive space where visitors find themselves in an immersive and awe-inspiring environment. The Immersive Room transports attendees deeper into the world of Vincent van Gogh. Dynamic projections and sensory elements enhance the connection between the audience and the artist's creations. This is where most attendees spend most time, taking in the spectacle. After the immersive journey, visitors can explore The Merchandise Store, where they can take home souvenirs and mementos related to the exhibition.

Before entering the exhibition, attendees can lounge in the café that will also pay homage to the Dutch painter’s creations.