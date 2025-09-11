ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Joins Multiple Grammy Winners To Capture The Spirit Of The Mahakumbh Through Sound

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living Foundation has joined over 50 international and Indian musicians to create Sounds of Kumbha, a unique music album inspired by the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. Described as a “sonic memoir” and “cosmic postcard” of the Mahakumbha, the album blends live field recordings from Prayagraj with ancient mantras, contemporary music composed and curated by SoulTrax Studios New Delhi, and Binaural Beats that are scientifically tuned frequencies designed for deep, headphone-led meditative and immersive experiences. The song, Ram Ram graced by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, celebrates the liberating mantra Ram. As Gurudev explains, “Ra means that which is radiant; Ma means Myself.” Repeating the name together turns thousands of voices into a single meditation on courage and joy. As for the album, it was commissioned as a cultural initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and created in collaboration with Network18, HistoryTV18 and Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group. The 12-track and 12-music video album gathers over 50 artists from around the world to capture the living spirit of the Mahakumbha. It was released globally on July 2, 2025, and is available on major streaming platforms.

With Sounds of Kumbha featuring seven producers: Siddhant Bhatia, Jim "Kimo" West, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri, Devraj Sanyal and Raghav Mehta and considering the scale and vastness of the project, it may be entered for consideration in the 68th Grammy Awards in the Global Music Album category. Aditya Gadhvi, Siddhant Bhatia, Premal Raval have collaborated on the track 'Wheel of Time' from the album 'Sounds of Kumbha' (ETV Bharat) Siddhant Bhatia himself is no stranger to global acclaim and is a Grammy ballot-listed and Grammy acknowledged new-age singer with multiple entries to his credit. His research paper on the effects of Theta Binaural Beats on commercial music has brought many interesting projects to light like the New-Age album, 'Gratitude Joy 3' with 4x Grammy winner Paul Avgerinos. He is now garnering a lot of international attention with Sounds of Kumbha. Some of the key collaborating artists in this creatively star-studded line-up are: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Jim "Kimo" West (Grammy winner), Madi Das (two time Grammy nominee), Ron Korb (two time Grammy nominee), rapper Raja Kumari, V. Selvaganesh (Grammy winner), pianist Charu Suri, violin virtuoso Kala Ramnath, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, Pravin Godkhindi, Ajay Prasanna, Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi, Raghav Mehta, Kalyani Nair and The Indian Choral Ensemble, Sushant Pujari, among others. The album is mixed and mastered by two-time Grammy winner P.A. Deepak. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says, "The whole world is just one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes through music in Sounds of Kumbha." Rapper and singer Raja Kumari called the experience "spiritual," describing the album as a "peace offering to the world from the banks of Sangam." Kanika Kapoor added, "This album shows the true essence of Indian classical music — a journey inwards to connect with the glory of Kumbha." Devraj Sanyal said, "When India leads with culture, the world doesn't just listen — it joins in."

