Ratan Tata, A Legend Will Live On Through The Lives He Touched And Inspired

The passing of Ratan Tata marks the end of an era—an era defined by humility, grace, and a relentless commitment to making the world a better place. This morning when the mobile phone beeped with a notification, the heart skipped a beat, just like it feels when you lose someone so close to you. Learning about Ratan Tata's passing away feels like a deeply personal loss. And it's not just me, who had a brief opportunity to see him at a conference in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, but for the entire India. The emotions are the same – as if India has lost someone they trusted the most – including his products that Indians had immense confidence in.

Mr Tata’s legacy extends far beyond business. He was not merely an industrialist or the face of the Tata Group; he was a man who embodied the values of compassion, empathy, and selflessness, which made his departure profoundly emotional.

Ratan Tata, the former chairperson of the Tata Group (Instagram (ratantata))

The lives he touched

Even if you haven't interacted with or seen him in person, you would know that Mr Tata wasn't that typical of a businessman or an industrialist. We have seen him driving in a Nano car, sitting with dogs outside the Taj hotel and speaking to youngsters inspiring them for life as a friend. Someone rightly said he was one among all of us.

I profoundly recall my first sight when I spotted him during a conference at the Taj Hotel and how I completely froze. It was for an interview of a leading author from the U.S., and since I arrived early, I headed for the ballroom only to see a huge crowd of youngsters attentively listening to the gentleman, as if they all wanted him never to stop.

The first impression of Mr Tata in my mind was – he has a contagious aura. I have never felt so emotionally charged and those butterflies jumping into my belly. There were no tears, but there was no other emotion at the same time – I was blank. Not a single word I remember that he said that afternoon. All I remember is him in his quintessential sky-blue shirt and black pants holding a mic and inspiring lives. Still in his second phase of old age, Mr Tata, clearly, had the power to hold the youth's attention so deeply that each candidate looked like a statue – frozen, just like I was!

A leader with a right vision

People in the know of Mr Tata and who have joined hands with him for the smallest of projects, distinctly remember his words and the sincerity he would show while listening to their proposals, even when they were not of his interest. “His leadership style was unique in the world of corporate magnates. Where most CEOs and businessmen chased profit margins, Mr Tata chased the betterment of society. He led with a sense of purpose, while remaining grounded, which is what made him a rare gem in the present competitive business environment. He was never one to flaunt his wealth or power, instead, he chose to lead a simple life. He often opted to drive himself, sit with employees in cafeterias, and engage with people from all walks of life,” a former employee of Tata Group shared during a casual conversation we had a few years back.

It’s this humility that makes his loss feel so personal to many. People saw in him not just a corporate giant, but a man of character who stood for the underprivileged, who believed in fairness, and who treated everyone with respect. In an era where the ultra-wealthy can seem disconnected from everyday struggles, Mr Tata remained approachable, a man of the people.

Ratan Tata outside The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai (Instagram (ratantata))

How he wanted to be remembered

In one of his interactions organized by the Ladies Study Group of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata in 2014, Mr Tata had a clear idea of how he wanted to be remembered. “I would like to be remembered as somebody who had never hurt others and done work to the best interest of business.”

In one of the heartwarming incidents, a conflict journalist from Delhi shared with me that during his assignment in Ukraine amidst the war, he was assisted by an Indian man who worked in Tata Group there and married to an Ukrainian woman. When everyone in the war-torn country had lost their jobs including his wife, he was paid full salary by the Tata Group to run his house and encouraged him to assist any Indian who needed guidance in a foreign land.

Another incident that resonates with many is his visit to a Pune-based ex-employee who was facing financial difficulties. Without media attention or fanfare, Mr Tata travelled to his home to offer assistance. These are just few examples of countless instances where he put humanity before anything else, which makes him a hero not only in boardrooms but also in the hearts of everyday people.

Not to miss his tremendous resolve during the terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in 2008. Mr Tata, who was then 70, was seen standing at the Colaba end of the iconic hotel when security forces carried out operations against the terrorists. Ratan Tata ensured 26/11 terror attack victims were honoured – kin of Taj Mahal Palace employees killed were paid the salaries they would have earned for the rest of their lives, reported BBC. Within months, the Tata Group also formed The Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) to provide humanitarian support during disasters. Reportedly, Mr Tata himself visited the homes of victims and ensured they were being taken care of.

Ratan Tata with dogs in the lobby of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (Instagram (ratantata))

Never truly dead

Through the Tata Trusts, which control a majority of the shares of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata ensured that wealth was used for philanthropy. His work in creating cancer treatment centres, investing in clean water initiatives, funding healthcare infrastructure, and supporting disaster relief efforts are just some examples of his profound impact. His vision for India’s development wasn’t limited to skyscrapers or tech innovations; it encompassed the well-being of every citizen, from urban centres to remote villages. “I would like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Not anything more, not anything less,” he had envisioned back in 2018.

After his passing away, it is now hard to entail similar trust in the brands associated with Tata Group. I may be wrong, but Mr Tata's leadership became synonymous with integrity, trust, and benevolence. The conglomerate’s profits weren’t just funnelled into private coffers but into efforts aimed at uplifting communities. His commitment to education, healthcare, rural development, and empowerment is inspirational. Ratan Tata’s demise leaves behind a legacy that transcends balance sheets and corporate accolades. His is a legacy of humanity, one that will continue to inspire future generations of leaders, not just in business but in life. His philanthropic initiatives to improve the lives of the less fortunate will ensure his name forever remains linked with acts of kindness and goodwill.

As we reflect on his life, one thing becomes clear – Ratan Tata wasn’t just a businessman; he was a force for good, a symbol of integrity, and an irreplaceable figure in the hearts of millions. His legacy will live on to remind us that legends, indeed, never truly die.