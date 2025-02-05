Emiway And 5 Indian Rappers Who Drew on SRK’s Energy To Fuel Their Music, Making Shah Rukh Khan The Unlikely Muse Of Desi Hip-Hop

If hip-hop thrives on larger-than-life personalities, then it’s no wonder that Shah Rukh Khan has become a recurring influence in the genre. At its core, rap is about storytelling and cultural currency. And SRK (who arrived in Mumbai as an outsider with nothing but ambition) embodies the same hustle mentality that fuels hip-hop’s biggest names. Much like Jay-Z’s rags-to-riches tale or Eminem’s rise from battle rap circuits, King Khan's journey is one of grit and reinvention.

Some hip-hop stars pay homage to SRK in name, some through samples, and others through direct collabs. Here’s how the King of Bollywood became a kingpin in the world of rap.

1. Emiway Bantai Dedicated Badshah To SRK

“Since childhood, I have been a fan of the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan,” says Indian rapper Emiway Bantai. His latest track, Badshah, is an electrifying tribute to SRK, blending hip-hop bravado with a nostalgic Bollywood touch. The song samples Badshah Oh Badshah from the 1999 film Baadshah, starring SRK in his quintessential larger-than-life persona. Within two days of its release, Badshah racked up over 30 million views and is on Youtube's trending list, proving that the connection between Bollywood and hip-hop is stronger than ever.

But Emiway's inspiration goes beyond a single track. “We all have grown up singing along SRK songs and some of our core childhood memories are linked with these songs. I took the opportunity of creating my Bajis EP which is the best of both worlds, Bollywood and Hip Hop,” says the artist.

2. Divine Sampled 'Baazigar' For His Massive Hit

Top Mumbai-based rapper Divine found his own way to channel SRK’s legacy. His track Baazigar borrows its name from the 1993 Shah Rukh Khan film and samples the title song, reworking it into a high-energy rap anthem featuring American hip hop star Armani White.

Divine's music mirrors SRK’s narrative arc: a self-made outsider navigating the highs and lows of the industry. In Baazigar, Divine embodies the same rebel spirit that made SRK’s character in the film so iconic. The track became a massive hit, further blurring the lines between Bollywood nostalgia and modern hip-hop.

3. Badshah – The Rapper Who Took SRK’s Name

Few artists wear their admiration on their sleeve as blatantly as Aditya Prateek Singh, who quite literally took his stage name from SRK’s 1999 movie Baadshah. Beyond the name, Badshah has maintained a close relationship with the actor. In 2018, SRK recorded the voiceover for the rapper’s album trailer for Ek Tha Raja, adding cinematic grandeur to his narrative.

But SRK isn’t just a muse, he’s also a mentor. Badshah once shared an anecdote about a conversation on a flight with Khan, where he confided that his songs weren’t as good as they used to be. SRK’s advice was philosophical: “Tu mat bana. Maine 4 saal sirf pasta banana seekha. Mann se nahin ban rahe toh mat bana.” (Don’t force it. I spent four years just learning to make pasta. If it’s not coming from the heart, don’t do it.)

4. Canadian Rapper Tesher Wrote Young Shahrukh

Rapper and singer Tesher took the global SRK fandom to the next level in 2020 with his original Young Shahrukh, which flips Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham over trap beats and slick rap rhymes. The song went viral, catching the attention of Sony Music India which picked it up for an official release.

In Young Shahrukh, Tesher positions himself as a modern-day Bollywood star, using SRK as shorthand for fame, charm and swagger. The song’s infectious energy and bilingual flow resonated across cultures.

5. Raja Kumari Manifested An SRK Collab

Indo-American singer-songwriter Raja Kumari realized a lifelong dream by collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on the title track for his film Jawan. Teaming up with composer Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari added her distinctive rap verses and contemporary edge to the song which went on to hit #1.

She said, “I have a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on my vision board and I always dreamed of working with him. When Anirudh called me for this song, I knew that day had come.”

6. Big Deal Made Shahrukh Khan Flow For His B-Day

Rapper Big Deal whose real name is Samir Mohanty, paid tribute to Shah Rukh on his birthday back in 2020 with the single Shahrukh Khan Flow. He says watching the actor helped him cope with discrimination.

“I was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan as a kid... I wanted to be like him when I grew up. I had a difficult childhood where I was discriminated (against) and picked on for looking different. Somehow, I felt I would fit in and not be an outsider by being like Shah Rukh Khan because everyone loved SRK so much. This is my token of appreciation in the form of a song,” Big Deal said.

But why does SRK, an actor known for his romantic roles, resonate so deeply with hip-hop artists? The answer lies in his story: a middle-class kid from Delhi who made it to the top through sheer talent, ambition, and hustle. He’s the ultimate underdog-turned-mogul, a self-made success story that mirrors the come-up narratives of the best rappers.

His movies Baazigar, Don, My Name Is Khan are filled with themes of struggle, defiance and triumph, themes that naturally align with hip-hop’s ethos. Through sampled beats, lyrical references, and even stage names, SRK has unwittingly become one of hip-hop’s most enduring cultural touchstones.