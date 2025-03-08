Rapper Hanumankind’s Latest Anthem Hits Hard With India’s Traditional Warrior Arts, We Did A Detailed Breakdown Of All The Forms

Run It Up drops like a sledgehammer, all bass and drums, rattling through your ribcage before you even process what’s happening. Hanumankind isn’t here to play, he’s here to conquer. His latest banger after the global superhit Big Dawgs is a war cry. The music video features forms so intense, they feel like they should come with their own battle scars.
Hanumankind could have gone for glossy, neon-lit aesthetics, but he didn’t. He chose tradition, roots, and a tribute to Indian warriors, past and present. Directed by Bijoy Shetty, the music video turns into an unapologetic showcase of power: swords slicing through air, drums pounding, martial artists in paint, dancers in motion. No sleek choreo, no overproduced effects. Just sweat, rhythm, and the kind of visceral artistry that makes you want to learn how to fight with a spear.
All The Fighting Traditions of Run It Up
Hanumankind didn’t just go for aesthetics for his latest track, he dug into India’s deep-rooted traditions of movement, combat, and storytelling. Each form featured in the video carries centuries of history, once practiced by warriors and rebels.
1. Kalaripayattu
Before kung fu, before jiu-jitsu, before action heroes leaping off buildings, there was Kalaripayattu. A battlefield martial art from Kerala, it’s all about fluid movements, deadly strikes, and weapon mastery (swords, spears, sticks, daggers). Monks carried its influence to China, shaping what we now know as Shaolin Kung Fu. In the video, fighters wield their blades like extensions of their own rage, moving with the kind of grace that only comes from knowing you can kill if you have to.
2. Mardani Khel
The Marathas trained with sticks, swords, and knives, developing a fighting style that could cut down enemies on horseback or in the dust of a back alley brawl. Speed. Precision. Zero hesitation. The female warrior in Run It Up moves through a horde of men like she could end them in three strikes if she wanted to. Across Maharashtra, in various talims, or parks and school grounds, you can see men wearing special knotted cotton wear called Barahbandi or women wearing traditional Nauvari costumes, spinning and swishing stylised weapons such as patta (gauntlet) and vita (corded lance) practising Mardani Khel.
3. Gatka
Born from the battlefields of the Sikh warriors, Gatka is the fusion of combat and spirituality. Swords, wooden sticks, shields, and fluid circular movements, all executed with the kind of discipline that comes from knowing you’re not just fighting for yourself... you’re fighting for something bigger. The Sikhs turned this into both a warrior practice and a spiritual discipline, and the video (with a swordsman riding atop two horses) shows exactly why it’s still one of the most electrifying martial arts in the world.
4. Garudan Parava
A traditional dance from Kerala where performers transform into majestic eagles, honouring the mighty god Garuda. Dancers wear elaborate costumes with outstretched wings, moving in bold, sweeping motions to mimic the strength, grace, and dominance of an eagle in flight. This dance is often performed in festivals and temple rituals.
5. Thang Ta
This is speed and deadliness disguised as art. Thang Ta is the ancient martial art of Manipuri warriors, and the definition of elegance meeting destruction. Swords slash through the air in sweeping, dance-like arcs, but make no mistake. Every single movement is designed to cut, parry, and kill. In Run It Up, this form turns into a living, moving whopper, striking as sharply as Hanumankind’s lyrics.
6. Chendamelam
Forget drum machines. Forget synth beats. Chendamelam is the beat of Kerala’s festivals and battles, a thunderous ensemble of massive cylindrical drums played with sticks, commanding every fibre of your being to stand up and move.
7. Kandannar Kelan Theyyam
Theyyam is an ancient ritual in South India where the performer becomes the deity itself, their body painted, adorned, moving like something that’s not quite human anymore. Kandannar Kelan Theyyam represents a warrior deity, a god of battle, rage, and retribution. Sometimes, performers dance around or walk through fire to demonstrate their spiritual connection and fearlessness. The dramatic red and orange face paint, flaming torches, and oil lamps create an intense, almost supernatural aura. The heat, smoke, and flickering flames add to the trance-like state of the performer. In the video, the performer’s eyes burn through the screen, as if challenging you to do more than just listen.
8. Vellattam
Think of Vellattam as Theyyam before the makeup and full costume. Vellattam is an unfiltered version of Theyyam. Unlike full-fledged Theyyam, which features grand costumes and face paint, Vellattam is more minimalistic and intimate, focusing on pure movement and expression. It serves as a prelude to Theyyam, where the performer gradually enters a spiritual trance, channeling the presence of the divine.
Before we had microphones and concert halls, this is how humans told their most powerful stories. Bijoy Shetty and Hanumankind circle back to these traditions in Run It Up.