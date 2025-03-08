ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Rapper Hanumankind’s Latest Anthem Hits Hard With India’s Traditional Warrior Arts, We Did A Detailed Breakdown Of All The Forms

Run It Up drops like a sledgehammer, all bass and drums, rattling through your ribcage before you even process what’s happening. Hanumankind isn’t here to play, he’s here to conquer. His latest banger after the global superhit Big Dawgs is a war cry. The music video features forms so intense, they feel like they should come with their own battle scars.

Hanumankind could have gone for glossy, neon-lit aesthetics, but he didn’t. He chose tradition, roots, and a tribute to Indian warriors, past and present. Directed by Bijoy Shetty, the music video turns into an unapologetic showcase of power: swords slicing through air, drums pounding, martial artists in paint, dancers in motion. No sleek choreo, no overproduced effects. Just sweat, rhythm, and the kind of visceral artistry that makes you want to learn how to fight with a spear.

All The Fighting Traditions of Run It Up

Hanumankind didn’t just go for aesthetics for his latest track, he dug into India’s deep-rooted traditions of movement, combat, and storytelling. Each form featured in the video carries centuries of history, once practiced by warriors and rebels.

1. Kalaripayattu

Before kung fu, before jiu-jitsu, before action heroes leaping off buildings, there was Kalaripayattu. A battlefield martial art from Kerala, it’s all about fluid movements, deadly strikes, and weapon mastery (swords, spears, sticks, daggers). Monks carried its influence to China, shaping what we now know as Shaolin Kung Fu. In the video, fighters wield their blades like extensions of their own rage, moving with the kind of grace that only comes from knowing you can kill if you have to.

2. Mardani Khel

The Marathas trained with sticks, swords, and knives, developing a fighting style that could cut down enemies on horseback or in the dust of a back alley brawl. Speed. Precision. Zero hesitation. The female warrior in Run It Up moves through a horde of men like she could end them in three strikes if she wanted to. Across Maharashtra, in various talims, or parks and school grounds, you can see men wearing special knotted cotton wear called Barahbandi or women wearing traditional Nauvari costumes, spinning and swishing stylised weapons such as patta (gauntlet) and vita (corded lance) practising Mardani Khel.